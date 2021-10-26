Fortnite player finds perfect emote for The Mummy skin, has entire lobby flock to witness him groove

The Mummy skin has been released in the Fortnite Item Shop and gamers are not holding back on spending their V-Bucks to get this cosmetic in the game. Recently, a looper has dug up the perfect emote to compliment this cosmetic.

Epic Games has rolled out thousands of emotes for Fortnite. While some are well known for their groovy notes, others are popular as they become complimentory to some well known outfits in the game.

This article will reveal the emote that has shaken up gamers and goes perfectly with the Mummy skin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Glyphic emote has come to compliment The Mummy

Fortnitemares 2021 started off with a bang with the official announcement from Epic Games. The developers have revealed that The Mummy will be added as a skin during the Halloween Celebrations event.

Epic kept its promise by releasing The Mummy outfit in the game. Ever since then, gamers have been looking out for an emote to compliment the rare outfit.

Fortnite @FortniteGame A dance for the ages.Check out the new Glyphic Emote in the Item Shop now! A dance for the ages.Check out the new Glyphic Emote in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/uMdiyhYROs

It was recently revealed that an old Fortnite emote perfectly fits the theme. The Glyphic emote was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. The rare emote demonstrated figures dancing to ancient tunes in an Egyptian art style.

The Fortnite player who came across this emote wasted no time in showing it off. The outfit and the emote goes so well that the entire lobby was hooked to it.

The Glyphic Emote was available for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. Gamers who already own this emote can pair it up with the Mummy skin and showcase it in the game.

Gamers who do not possess The Mummy outfit can get it from the Item Shop. The cosmetic is exclusively developed for Fortnitemares and it is difficult to state whether it will be unvaulted once the event gets over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Mummy outfit is available for 1200 V-Bucks, while the Ancient Staff pickaxe is available for 500 V-Bucks.

Gamers who wish to save some in-game currency can opt for The Mummy bundle that is available for 1600 V-Bucks. Apart from cosmetics and the pickaxe, the bundle consists of Smallcophagus back bling as well as the Mummified rare wrap.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee