Fortnite player gets eliminated by their own hired NPC, community left stunned

Redditor u/Ok_Rip_3703 recently posted a clip showing how they were eliminated by their own hired NPC (Non-Playable Character) during a Duo Zero Build match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. The surprising incident left players in the game's community stunned and highlighted the unpredictability of NPCs in the title's current state.

NPCs in Fortnite have become a major point of discussion, especially in Chapter 5 Season 1. While they are often innocent companions on players' journey through a match, the new Cluster Clingers have brought an added element of chaos to the game.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's demise at the hands of their hired NPC

The clip began with u/Ok_Rip_3703 navigating a Fortnite Zero Build match with their duo and battling opponents. With Nisha's Mythic Striker AR, u/Ok_Rip_3703 was able to knock down an enemy attempting to defend themselves with the Ballistic Shield.

With one of the enemies down, their teammate rushed towards u/Ok_Rip_3703, prompting them to utilize the protection of the Ballistic Shield.

With both players trading shots, u/Ok_Rip_3703's hired NPC, the Mecha Team Shadow, started throwing down Cluster Clingers to help the player in battle. The NPC was able to eliminate the enemy and itself with the explosive barrage. However, this triggered a chain reaction.

Before u/Ok_Rip_3703 could celebrate, they got eliminated by a chain of explosions that were caused by the hired NPC dropping grenades upon dying.

The Fortnite community was quick to express its amusement and confusion upon witnessing the incident. While some players were confused about what transpired in the clip, questioning why and how u/Ok_Rip_3703 was eliminated, others offered explanations. Some even recounted their own stories of a hired NPC ruining their games.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

While the match may not have ended as u/Ok_Rip_3703 had planned, especially with them placing third, the incident added a layer of amusement to the usual Fortnite experience.

While hired Fortnite NPCs can undoubtedly be an invaluable asset in combat, the Reddit clip perfectly captures how they can also be a double-edged sword. As Chapter 5 Season 1 unfolds further, it is fair to assume that players and the many NPCs around the map will spawn even more chaotic moments.

