Fortnite player hits 1 in a million shot and actually gets the kill

Getting a kill in Fortnite is a satisfying experience. For starters, it means the player has survived an intense encounter and made it out alive. The heart usually pounds, and sweat form on the brow, but it's worth it when the encounter is over. and only one is left alive.

That is true of any kill, well almost. Even if it's an easy sniper headshot elimination, it feels good to be the one killing and not the one being killed. No matter how easy it is, it's fun.

Sometimes, players land incredible kills that feel way better than normal. What a Fortnite Redditor recently did falls into that category. It may even be the best example of that. Check it out below:

Fortnite Redditor lands unbelievable elimination you have to see to believe

Boulders are at these spots (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Fortnite has introduced a new item this season - runaway boulders - that have been the subject of a few seasonal challenges. These are found in various spots around the map.

These boulders are good for destroying things in their path and can deal damage to players. They usually don't eliminate players, but the Redditor mentioned above was able to pull off an astounding kill with one.

The boulders also don't usually jump into the air, yet somehow this Redditor was able to make it do just that.

He began firing the Shadow Tracker, an Exotic weapon, available this season. That was used to break the base of the runaway boulder, which sent the rock rolling away.

In this case, it went rolling towards the enemies in front of the player, much like Timber Pines aims for nearby players. It destroyed a few builds and happened to roll right over a geyser. It was so perfectly timed that the boulder was launched into the air, thanks to a burst of water from the geyser.

The player who shared the video had a perfect view of the boulder dropping on top of a few walls and ceilings that were in the process of being built. They were destroyed, and the boulder landed on the looper inside, killing the enemies.

What's even more impressive is that the enemies were building with armored walls, which are nearly impenetrable.

It was an absolutely insane shot that required perfect timing, a little luck and a lot of skill. It's not something most players can do, even if they try. It's one thing to get the boulder to break and deal damage to an enemy in the area, but it's another to make it hit a geyser and fly into the air.

One Fortnite player thinks the geyser was too accurate.

Another gamer found the clip hilarious.

Others couldn't believe what they saw.

Another thinks the player who posted the video had it all planned out.

The Shadow Tracker they used is a pretty popular weapon.

Another Fortnite gamer shared a similar experience.

The Fortnite community is both shocked and impressed by the video, giving it hundreds of upvotes.

