Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: A complete list of every weapon currently in-game

Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 require a dedicated resource enumerating the pros and cons of every weapon so that players can make better decisions as to which weapon to play with. A player's weapon load-out can make a real difference in the game's outcome.

Weapons in Fortnite have historically been inclusive and well put. It provides players with a plethora of options to play with. The majority of the famous real-world weapons in quasi-similar iterations can be found in the game.

Over time, the developers have added and vaulted many weapons in Fortnite. Some weapons often become instant hits, while others get infamous for different reasons.

This article will serve as a guide for weapons in Fortnite. While maintaining a simple yet informative format, this article will cover every weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the ones that are newly introduced and the ones that continue over from the earlier seasons.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: A rundown of every weapon

1) Pistols

Sidearm Pistol

This weapon is a semi-automatic pistol that deals moderate damage at a reasonable firing rate. Sporting a magazine size of 15 rounds, this pistol deals damage per shot in the range of 25 to 31. The pistol excels in close combat, given that players use it tactfully.

Revolver

Revolver is a slow-firing pistol with a 6-round cap. It deals damage in the range of 54 to 66. The Revolver has a headshot multiplier of 2.0x, making it efficient for early game eliminations. This, too, is suitable for close combat situations.

2) Shotguns

Striker Pump Shotgun

This weapon deals high damage at a slow firing rate. It has a tight spread and is deadly at close range. The shotgun deals damage per shot in the range of 103.2 to 126 and has a headshot multiplier of 1.65x.

Auto Shotgun

This shotgun deals moderate damage but at a fast firing rate. It also has a tight spread and is deadly in close combat. It, however, has a slow reload time. It deals damage per shot in the range of 75.6 to 92.8.

Two-Shot Shotgun

This newly introduced double-barrelled pump Two-Shot shotgun fires two shots per trigger pull. It deals damage in the range of 49.9 to 56.1. The gun excels at close-range combat but has a long reload time, which can compromise the player.

3) Sub-machine Guns (SMG)

Stinger SMG

This fully automatic SMG deals low damage at a fast firing rate. It has a small spread, but this gun is very effective in medium-range combat. It deals damage in a range of 15 to 21 and has an impressive magazine size. It has a 1.5x headshot multiplier.

Combat SMG

It is a fast-firing SMG with a tight spread and significant recoil. It deals damage in the range of 17 to 22. Though it inflicts more damage than the Stringer smg, players must also account for the recoil factor.

4) Rifles

Ranger Assault Rifle

This fully automatic assault rifle is capable of handling any combat situation. It is an accurate, slow-firing rifle with high damage. it deals damage in the range of 31 to 37 per shot and has a headshot multiplier of 1.5x

Striker Burst Rifle

This fully automatic two-shot burst weapon comes equipped with a red dot sight. The sight provides for better, better accuracy. It deals damage in the range of 28 to 36 per shot with a headshot multiplier of 1.5x

Hammer Assault Rifle

A slow-firing assault weapon with an upward recoil. It is one of the best all-rounder weapons in Fortnite. It deals damage in the range of 27 to 35 and has a headshot multiplier of 1.5x. This weapon is newly introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Heavy Sniper Rifle

A powerful and accurate bolt action rifle, this is a long-range rifle. Equipped with a scope, the Heavy Sniper rifle requires a reload after every shot. The reload time is also long. It has a formidable range of damage from 120 to 132, one of the highest amongst the Weapons in Fortnite.

Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)

This high-powered scoped DMR is a new addition to the weapons in Fortnite. It is semi-automatic and has a quick-firing rate. It deals damage in the range of 45 to 58 per shot, with a headshot multiplier of 1.5x. It is on a fast track to becoming a fan favorite among all weapons in Fortnite.

5) Exotic weapons

Shadow Tracker

One of the recurring exotic weapons in Fortnite, Shadow Tracker, can be acquired from any malfunctioning vending machine in the game. It deals damage of 29 per shot and has a headshot multiplier of 2.0x. When a bullet hits an enemy, it marks the location, which is visible to everyone at the party.

Marksman Six Shooter

This compelling six-shooter functions similarly to the revolver. It can be purchased from the Cuddle Team Leader. The weapon deals a damage of 120 per shot and has a headshot multiplier of 4x. It also has high critical damage.

The Dub

This double-barreled shotgun is also among the recurring exotic weapons in Fortnite. It is infamous for its recoil, sending the player flying back. It deals damage of 120 per shot and has a headshot multiplier of 1.25x. It can be purchased from Jonesey at the Joneses.

6) Miscellaneous

Grenade

There aren't many throwable weapons in Fortnite, except for two. One of them is a Grenade. The player tosses it, and it goes off after three seconds upon landing.

Firefly Jar

Second, of the throwable weapons in Fortnite, Firefly jars contain fireflies that can be foraged across the map. These fireflies set the area where they were thrown alight. These ignore the shield and attack the player directly.

Harpoon Gun

This is the namesake of any other Harpoon gun. As suggested, it is used to fish, but some tactical players also use it to pull other enemies closer to them. It can also be used to attack an enemy and has ten rounds.

