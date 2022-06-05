DMR in Fortnite: Weapon stats, what to expect, leaks, and more

A brand new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been revealed. According to prominent leakers, Epic Games is adding in the DMR to the loot pool. This is the first time that this weapon class will be introduced in-game.
While it may look like an assault rifle, it functions as a hybrid between an AR and sniper. It features semi-automatic fire and sports varied magazine sizes, making it the perfect weapon for high-octane combat.
Although more details are yet to be revealed, some insight regarding the weapon can be obtained from the new trailer and other battle royale titles. With that being said, here's everything there is to know about the DMR in-game.
The DMR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is going to change combat forever
DMR - Designated Marksman Rifle is going to be a game-changer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. With large magazines, amazing range, and scope-in features, it will close the gap between medium and long-range combat.
Although no stats have been made available, it's easy to understand how the weapon may function. Since DMRs have more stopping power than normal ARs, the damage to the common variant may be somewhere between 32 and 34.
Since it's semi-automatic, the fire-rate will be somewhat reduced. This is a good thing as the spray-and-pray meta will be out of the picture or kept to a minimum at the very least.
Coming to the magazine, according to real-world stats, the weapon can be fitted with 10 to 30 round clips depending on the requirement. In Fortnite, this number may extend to 35. However, if the damage is more than what's speculated, the number of rounds per magazine may be reduced to below 25 as well.
Given that the weapon is somewhat categorized as 'heavy,' the reload speed will be higher than traditional ARs. This will balance out the high-damage attributes of the rifle and keep things fair.
How to use the DMR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?
Since the weapon will function as a hybrid, the best way to use it will be from mid- to long-range. With scope-in features and semi-automatic fire, taking accurate shots at opponents will be the perfect strategy to use in combat.
Since it has limited ammo per magazine, players will have to pick and choose their targets carefully. Spraying blindly into the fight will leave them with having to reload and risk being counterattacked. For this reason, close-range fights should be avoided with this weapon.
Lastly, since the weapon is not well-suited for all types of combat, players should keep in mind to carry another AR or SMG in their inventory. This healthy mix of close-to-long-range weapons will ensure that Loopers will be able to fight effectively in any situation.
With that being said, readers should keep in mind that this article is based on the real-life function of the DMR. Depending on what the developers have envisioned for the weapon, the way it can be used in Fortnite may change drastically.