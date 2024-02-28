Fortnite player knocks down opponent and forces them to watch TV, community left in splits

In Fortnite, players frequently engage in experimental antics during matches, which has become commonplace. They often push boundaries, introducing innovative elements to entertain audiences. While some approach the battle royale matches seriously, others view them as a source of enjoyment and entertainment. A recent occurrence shared on the Reddit community, FortNiteBR, illustrates this dynamic.

One user, Radioactive_IceCubes, posted a brief gameplay clip depicting an unexpected and amusing event. In the clip, the user first incapacitates their opponent and then compels them to watch TV within the game. The incident elicited laughter from the opponent and the community members, who found it amusing, sparking a flurry of humorous reactions.

Below, you'll find a detailed account of the incident, along with the community's hilarious responses.

As mentioned, Radioactive_IceCubes shared a brief gameplay clip featuring a humorous encounter. In the video, the user starts by casually traversing with the Driftboard until encountering an opponent.

Swiftly, they deploy Nisha's Striker Air rifle, followed by a few shots from Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun to bring down the opponent, all while skillfully maintaining balance on the Driftboard.

Following the takedown, Radioactive_IceCubes grabs the fallen opponent and takes off on the Driftboard, executing flips along the way. After a brief journey, they arrive at a mansion and enter the living room adorned with couches and a TV.

The user then drops the opponent in front of the TV, initiates the Jumbo Popcorn Emote, and hilariously, the opponent, in good spirits, crawls to face the screen, adding to the amusement. However, the comedic scene is cut short when other players interrupt with gunfire, ending the video instantly.

The funny reactions of the members (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Community members chimed in with their humorous takes, with one noting the opponent's participation in the jest by crawling towards the screen. Some found the Driftboard flip particularly amusing.

The video's abrupt end prompted speculation, with one user suggesting the player's demise post-cut. However, clarification revealed that while the user eventually met their fate at the hands of another player and their teammate, it occurred a few minutes later.

Hilarious reactions of the community (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

One user humorously implied the inclusion of kidnapping in a subreddit, remarking, "Haven't checked this sub in ages, and now they're throwing in kidnapping." Another user playfully dubbed the original commenter the "Kindest Kidnaper," while another suggested using Fortnite as an example to explain Stockholm Syndrome.

In general, the community members derived as much enjoyment from the entire performance as the user and the opposing player did.

