Fortnite's new meta is game-breaking, Driftboard + Lock On Pistol combo leaves players stunned

Fortnite's new meta trends empower players to strategize using combinations of weaponry for devastating combos. The Ballistic Shield, Striker Assault Rifle, and Reaper Sniper Rifle stand out as the premier S-tier weapons in the current meta. However, recent developments indicate a significant shift in the meta's dynamics. A Reddit user, u/thebutthat, recently posted a gameplay snippet on the r/FortNiteBR community that astonished viewers.

The shared clip not only displayed adept maneuvering skills but also highlighted the potent synergy between the Driftboard and Lock On Pistol. This combination elicited an enthusiastic response from the community, underscoring the groundbreaking nature of Fortnite's new meta. For more details, check out the information and the community’s reactions below.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite's new meta that allows a user to utilize Driftboard and Lock On Pistol

The community was stunned as the user successfully eliminated an opponent in mid-air while utilizing the Driftboard. This move highlighted the true potential of the Lock On Pistol, a weapon that proves advantageous even from elevated positions thanks to its auto-targeting capability. This feature facilitates easier execution of headshots when shooting from above, provided the player maintains a steady aim.

The community members shared their thoughts on the incident (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

This scenario sparks a debate regarding the innovative nature of Fortnite's new meta. In the video, the player initially performs aerial combos using the Driftboard before transitioning to an elevated position. Utilizing a boost on the Driftboard, they execute a stunt, only to notice an opponent on the ground taking shots at them. In a display of stunt and combat prowess, the player adjusts their aim mid-air with the Lock On Pistol and delivers precise shots.

The members also shared their thoughts on the Lock On Pistol (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

The strategy proves so effective that not only does the player safely land on the ground, but they also secure a flawless headshot, eliminating the grounded opponent. This combo rewards the player with the successful execution of the Driftboard flip, serving as the perfect takedown of the enemy while airborne.

The techniques employed by the user (Image via Reddit/ FortNiteBR)

One Reddit user inquired about the gameplay techniques employed by the user, specifically regarding the use of the Driftboard and Lock On Pistol. u/thebutthat elucidated that on a PC, jumping is activated by pressing the spacebar, followed by a boost with the shift key, and then utilizing directional keys for spins/flips. This clarification confirms that the gameplay was executed on a PC.

The community members appreciated the poster (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Some users suggested that achieving similar results could be possible by manually aiming the Lock On Pistol at opponents. Overall, most viewers praised the gameplay footage and admired how Fortnite's new Meta could elevate the gaming experience, making it more enjoyable and entertaining.

