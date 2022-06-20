Fortnite player gets victory crown stolen during pre-game lobby; his reaction is priceless

Victory crowns were added to Fortnite Battle Royale with the release of Chapter 3. Earning them is much more demanding than getting a regular Victory Royale, and only skilled players can achieve it.

To get a victory crown, Fortniters need to win back-to-back games or win while carrying a crown taken from someone else. Either way, it is not an easy task!

In Chapter 3 Season 1, some loopers had over a thousand crowned victories because of bot lobbies. However, Epic Games no longer reward these crowns in bot lobbies; they have to earn them against real gamers.

Recently, a Fortniter stole a crown from another user in the pre-game lobby, which caused a funny reaction.

Dropping Fortnite victory crowns is not smart

Fortnite players sometimes intentionally drop their victory crowns, mainly to show off in the pre-game lobby or taunt enemies. Even though Epic has released a special emote that shows off the total crowned royales users have earned, some like to show off the actual crown they have.

However, this can sometimes backfire, which was the case in a recent video that has gained lots of popularity on Reddit.

Reddit user Lucci510 posted a video of him stealing another looper's crown in the pre-game lobby. He snuck up behind a user who dropped his victory crown and surprised him by stealing it.

As seen in the video above, the gamer who dropped the crown wasn't too happy about this and tried to get it back. Unfortunately, it was too late. Fans can only hope that they learned a valuable lesson.

They can all agree that the emote at the end was pretty cool, like the icing on the cake!

To wear or not to wear the crown?

Some Reddit users commented how they sometimes drop their crowns on purpose simply because they don't want others to locate them more easily. As many players know, wearing a crown is like carrying a tracker as it alerts nearby uses after every elimination and circle.

Others have pointed out that the crown rewards extra XP, which is why loopers should wear it if they have a chance. After all, lots of them have complained about slow XP progress this season, so any help is welcome.

Many users have shared similar experiences they've had. While some stole crowns from others, a few had their crowns stolen.

Quite a few Fortnite gamers in the comments section did not even know the purpose of the victory crowns, so they learned something new.

Crowned royales are one of the best feelings ever in Fortnite Battle Royale. Some fans play exclusively to get these victories; amazingly, a few have reached hundreds of such wins.

Wearing a crown puts pressure on players, but that's just what makes the victory even sweeter!

