Fortnite player makes Evie pixel art from Pearler beads and the result is magnificent

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been a celebration. It brought life to a rather mundane chapter that was full of opressing IO guards and dilapidated POIs. Besides the theme of the season, the Battle Pass was also something that brought cheer to the players.

The latest Battle Pass brought some of the biggest collaborations till date to Fortnite. In fact, the entire season has been a huge success in terms of crossovers. Players got to experience some of the biggest franchise collaborations like Naruto, Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and Among Us.

Besides all of this, it was Evie who took the community by storm. Unlike other popular outfits of the season, Evie is an original character. She embodies the playfulness of the character and is a personification of the Vibin theme. Since its launch, Evie has been the cynosure of fan art in the community.

Fortntie fan captures Evie in perler beads

Fan-created perler-beads art (Image via Reddit/u/MagnificentMage8)

Since Fortnite has an eclectic community, fan art and other forms of creative expression are nothing new. Players, ever since the inception of the game, have been furnishing artwork across different mediums. While most of them are in the form of renderings, some players take it to the next level and use other mediums for their fan art.

One such Reddit user recently shared a pixel art of the character Evie that is made out of pearler beads. Posted by r/MangificentMage, the artwork has been stirring up a storm amongst Evie fans. The character is undoubtedly the season's most popular outfit.

According to the creator, the artwork is completely made out of pearler beads and took more than two weeks to complete and it is yet to be finished. It took the creator more than 10,000 beads in 25 different colors to complete the artwork. It is inspired by the cover art for Season 3.

So far, the community has been very supportive of the creator and they seem to have found common ground to capture art. The creator also operates an Etsy shop online where interested players can purchase a kit for the same artwork.

Evie has surpassed Darth Vader when it comes to in-game popularity. Available in three different edit styles, Evie comes as the default skin for the latest Fortnite Battle Pass. She is the face of Season 3. Besides artwork, players have also contributed a plethora of fandom and fan theories pertaining to her.

Evie's character is still evolving in the lore, and given the premise that she is part of the Peace Syndicate, it is speculated that the character might play an essential role in the evolution of Fortnite's timeline.

Evie artwork has taken the Fortnite community by storm

Evie has been in the spotlight since the launch of the season. Ever since the outfit was released, the community has been capturing her true spirit in the form of artwork. Players have drawn different adaptations of the character and some have even gone to lengths to portay Evie as cosplay.

setosorcerer @setosorcerer Another art project I was working on in the past 2 weeks. This is Evie from the new Fortnite battlepass, and I had to draw her the moment I saw her. Phonetically its the same way you say Eevee, so I had to have Evie holding Eevee :)! #Fortnite Art #Fortnite #Fortnite FanArt #Evie Another art project I was working on in the past 2 weeks. This is Evie from the new Fortnite battlepass, and I had to draw her the moment I saw her. Phonetically its the same way you say Eevee, so I had to have Evie holding Eevee :)! #FortniteArt #Fortnite #FortniteFanArt #Evie https://t.co/5GgJYMzV0O

veronica @veroniccamn Bia/Evie enfim meu primeiro cosplay de fortniteBia/Evie enfim meu primeiro cosplay de fortnite ❤️ Bia/Evie ❤️ https://t.co/VKrK9JqInN

Evie is, without a doubt, this season's most popular skin. The fact that the outfit has overshadowed the likes of Indiana Jones and Darth Vader is a testament to how much the community cherishes it.

