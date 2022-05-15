Fortnite player makes a geoguesser quiz, and it's more fun than you think

Fortnite is known for its diverse elements and approaches in the game's overall interface. The addition of new POIs, Weapons, and events is not an easy job for the team to tackle.

The introduction of new entities sets Fortnite to a whole different experience in the Battle Royale genre. The community gets to experience all these new features in the game and can discuss them widely throughout.

The community has come up with various events, discussions, and debates related to the game's progress and development. Some members take it to the next level where they create dedicated art or designs that amaze people, either digitally or physically.

A similar game was created by an oblivious person dedicated to Fortnite that may become the next upcoming trend.

Fortnite player makes a game that may become mainstream amongst loopers

A player named "TheEdenChild" recently posted an official game that he made personally for the community to enjoy. The game preview can be seen in the link above, which gives approximately 2 minutes of gameplay.

The game has gotten a lot of attention in the Fortnite Reddit community as this trend is also popular in other games, both offline and online.

The game creator posted a recent video showing the remake version of his game. The game contains access to all the islands and maps available in all three corresponding chapters of the game.

The game was first designed by the creator back in Season 4, and later got the motivation and opportunity to do it again. The game starts with how many players would like to compete with each other. Any team system for the game can be freely decided by the user itself.

The geoguesser game revolves around the concept where a picture of a particular POI will be shown, and players will need to identify it on the map. These locations vary in difficulty, as some would be obvious, while others would be tricky to locate.

Geoguesser game interface - Map Selection Mode (Image via Reddit/TheEdenChild)

The game interface allows the player to choose which corresponding chapter they would like the geoguesser to start. This will enable loopers who are either OG or new to the game to play without restrictions or difficulty. Other game options can be set up, such as rounds, length, etc.

Fortnite's geoguesser gameplay (Image via Reddit/TheEdenChild)

The above shot in-game depicts the overall POV that the player would experience. The main screen will show the designated location the user would have to guess. To identify the location and reciprocate their answer, they will need to use the minimap in the bottom right corner to mark the exact location on the map.

Game round results (Image via r/TheEdenChild)

Once the player has decided and marked their location, the point system will execute its tasks based on your performance. It will detect how far or near your marker is from the desired spot on the Fortnite map.

Depending on that, players will be rewarded with a total maximum point of 500. This tests the accuracy and memory skills of the player itself.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar