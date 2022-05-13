Fortnite Midas concept art is as Cyberpunk as it gets

Fortnite is known for its different enities and elements that can be seen and experienced in-game. It consists of one of the most unique battle mechanics between loopers and different opponents. Its diversity in every range attracts players from all around the world, making the community active in discussions and debates related to the game.

This has also led to various speculations made by Fortnite about their past, alongside the ongoing storylines and key characters that feature in each of them. One such character whose disappearance is a mystery is the Agency's Boss Midas. The man with the golden touch is often seen as several variants ranging from Midas Rex to Shadow Midas in the game.

Although Midas has been through several cosmetic variations of himself in the game, everyone seems to love his classic rendition of a suit and his golden hand. However, a concept art recently surfaced on the internet that might give this mysterious character a futuristic look, that is on par with cyberpunk.

Fortnite concept art shows Midas in Cyberpunk avatar

An artist who goes by the name Kaldeira transformed the classic Gold Midas into a Cyberpunk hero. The art was inspired by CD Project Red's Cyberpunk 2077 video game and the kind of cosmetics and aesthetics that the game contains.

Midas is sporting a Yellow Jacket with All Black Tee, Jeans and Knee Pads. The real drip comes down to his shoes, which are classic red and white sneakers, and his right hand which is covered in red and gold. However, his left hand remains in the classic gold color.

In the middle of the Red Glove, there is a Gold Star that can be observed, which was also a sign on Midas Rex's costume. Although the art only shows Midas in an alternate reality, fans would love to see it as a skin in Fortnite.

The other side of the community just didn't stop there. They posted an image of a character similar to Midas in Valorant that has also been the talk of the town in the gaming community. That version of the character, however, looks more like a boss and less like Midas.

Midas' return to Fortnite Island has often been teased and speculated upon by fans. With ghost flags in certain POIs, there is surely a hint at Midas returning to the island to take his shot at breaking the loop and getting his hands on Zero Point.

Edited by Saman