Fortnite player makes impossible trick shot using Pirate Cannon

A Fortnite clip, posted by u/Forest_Fire26 on Reddit, has sent shockwaves throughout the community with its display of skill and precision. In the clip, the player is seen carrying out an impossible trick shot using the Pirate Cannon, adding a new layer of ingenuity to the title's dynamic gameplay.

The Pirate Cannon, a vehicle introduced in Chapter 1 Season 8, functions both as a means of transportation and a lethal weapon when engaging in combat against enemies. It allows players to load themselves into the cannon and shoot themselves out of it like a cannonball. This gives them a chance to navigate the in-game island easily.

How Fortnite player executed Pirate Cannon trick shot

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 clip unfolds as the player crosses paths with an opponent at a pirate outpost, ready to engage in battle with them.

The opponent acts quickly and utilizes the Pirate Cannon for a hasty getaway, loading themselves into the cannon and preparing for a speedy escape. Little did they know that their daring move would set the stage for a unique sequence of events rarely seen in the game.

Seizing the opportunity presented by the opponent's escape plan, the player decides to turn the tables on them. Spotting the trajectory of the opponent's Pirate Cannon, the player, not changing the angle of the cannon, shoots it on the same path, right in line with the opponent's mid-air trajectory.

The opponent catapults through the sky with no control over their movement. This is when the player takes a shot with precision, launching a cannonball that hits the opponent in mid-air. The result is nothing short of spectacular, as the player finds a direct hit, a seemingly impossible trick shot that left the community in awe.

The Reddit post showcases the player's remarkable skill while also highlighting the exhilarating and unpredictable nature of Fortnite's gameplay, where creative thinking can turn an ordinary moment into something spectacular.

Reddit community reacts to Pirate Cannon trick shot

The remarkable clip attracted a lot of eyes on Reddit. Some users commented on the hilarious nature of the trick shot and how everything transpired. Others were reminded of a certain challenge from Chapter 1 that required players to damage opponents with the Pirate Cannon, a task that was easier said than done.

Here are some notable reactions from the Reddit community:

As Fortnite prepares for Chapter 5, moments like these serve as a reminder of the game's ability to deliver jaw-dropping moments that take the community by surprise.

