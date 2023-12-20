Fortnite player opens vault rewards, immediately regrets it

Redditor u/Weak_Translator3342 recently posted a new Fortnite clip in which they can be seen unlocking a vault. However, the thrill of opening it quickly turns into an unexpected moment of regret. The incident takes place at Lavish Lair, when the player unlocks the area's vault, something that can only be done if one possesses the Oscar medallion.

The clip showcases an enemy player potentially using an exploit to get into the vault without a medallion and camping inside. They are ready to eliminate whoever opens the vault, leaving u/Weak_Translator3342 shocked and confused by the unusual encounter.

Fortnite player finds an unexpected visitor at the Lavish Lair vault

New vaults are scattered across the Fortnite Chapter 5 map. They have become coveted destinations for players seeking precious loot and exclusive rewards like the Mod Benches and Weapon Crates.

To access the vaults, players must possess specific medallions depending on the location they are in. Players can get these items by defeating the different bosses spread across the map.

In the Reddit post, u/Weak_Translator3342 can be seen unlocking the Lavish Lair vault with the Oscar medallion. However, the bountiful rewards took a backseat when an enemy player, already inside the vault, launched a sudden attack on them.

For u/Weak_Translator3342, the excitement and satisfaction of beating Oscar and earning their access to the Lavish Lair vault with the medallion quickly turned into regret as they found themselves under an unexpected attack. It can be seen in the clip that u/Weak_Translator3342 was already low on health, and that, mixed with the surprising nature of the attack, led to their demise at the hands of the enemy.

Cheating concerns raised by u/Weak_Translator3342's Reddit post

The strange aspect of this incident lies in the fact that gaining entry into a vault typically requires a medallion. Any access without the required medallion can be considered a glitch or exploit, raising questions about the integrity of the enemy's gameplay techniques.

The encounter implies that the enemy player may have used a loophole or some other unfair means to gain unauthorized entry into the Lavish Lair vault.

Additionally, u/Weak_Translator3342 took it upon themselves to investigate further and viewed the replay of the enemy player's perspective of the Fortnite match. It became apparent that the enemy's intrusion into the Lavish Lair vault was intentional.

This additional revelation adds to the assumption that the enemy player knowingly used and exploited a glitch to gain unauthorized access to the vault.

As the Fortnite community reflects on this incident, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will address the potential glitch or exploit used by the enemy player. The clip highlights the need for vigilance to identify and address potential glitches or exploits, ensuring a fair experience for all players.

