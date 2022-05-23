Fortnite player recreates infamous Disaster girl meme and its perfection

Fortnite is no stranger to satire and comedy. With content transcending from the real world to the metaverse, someone recreates an iconic meme in-game every now and then.

Recent improvements to graphics and content creation have made it easier to recreate hilarious content. To prove this point, a looper, u/whathojollygood on Reddit, recreated one of the most iconic memes of this generation: Disaster Girl.

Disaster Girl meme 2.0 taking over the FortniteBR Reddit forum

Before looking at the recreation of the meme, it's good to know the original story. According to the internet, in 2005, Zoe Roth, aka Disaster Girl, alongside her father, had gone to witness a controlled burn. This is done by professionals to clear the property.

During this time, Zoe's father, an amateur photographer, managed to snap a picture of her with a wide-eyed mischievous grin. This was taken against the backdrop of the burning house.

It's unclear why the grin was produced at the time, but the picture soon spread like wildfire and became a meme. Even after over a decade, the meme is still relevant even today.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL BRUH!! Real-life 'Disaster Girl' turns her 2005 meme (pic below) & makes $500,000 from a NFT. Her father snapped the photo in their neighborhood while watching local firefighters.. the photo went viral years later. BRUH!! Real-life 'Disaster Girl' turns her 2005 meme (pic below) & makes $500,000 from a NFT. Her father snapped the photo in their neighborhood while watching local firefighters.. the photo went viral years later. https://t.co/xTlttYdYIt

In fact, the original meme is so relevant and popular even today that Zoe's turned it into an NFT worth $500,000. According to reports, the money is being used for her college funding and tuition fees.

While the meme's recreation is slightly different, it has the same feel and vibe. The user in question, u/whathojollygood, used Ysuki 2.0 for the task and set the house ablaze in-game.

While a few elements are missing from the picture, it's clear to understand the resemblance between the original snaps. According to the community, this is the best version of the 'Disaster Girl' meme in Fortnite. Here's what a few fans had to say:

While the community whole-heartedly supports these creations, Epic Games is relatively silent on most of them. Most in-game feats or accomplishments by players go unnoticed by the developers.

Will Epic ever acknowledge these little community creations?

While the developer does acknowledge specific community creations, the bulk of it eventually fades into obscurity. Although this is heartbreaking to an extent, there's not much that can be done.

ASTRO @AstroIoxy



I spent a very long time coming up with this design and I'm proud of how it turned out, I hope you all like it!



#FortniteConcept #FortniteArt Carbide KnightI spent a very long time coming up with this design and I'm proud of how it turned out, I hope you all like it! Carbide KnightI spent a very long time coming up with this design and I'm proud of how it turned out, I hope you all like it! #FortniteConcept #FortniteArt https://t.co/iGLz0haAtI

With thousands of Fortnite content creators leaving a mark in the creative mode, it's next to impossible to add everyone's creation to the game. A good example would be concept skins.

Even though many do not make the cut, they are still impressive in every way. Sadly, the developers only have that much time and space to bring a creator's vision to life in-game.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Block is in the works again. But this time it's related to Creative 2.0 The Block is in the works again. But this time it's related to Creative 2.0 👀 https://t.co/A6dxSZxi0S

Perhaps when The Block returns or Creative Mode 2.0 is introduced, gamers will be able to showcase their work in-game. Rather than just limiting them to building and creating their own islands, it may also allow them to show off their concept skins in-game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer