Fortnite player shoots and builds while being knocked down, blows everyone away

At times, Fortnite can be inconsistent. Although such instances are minuscule, they do occur.

Keeping the game online and managing it is a Herculean task that requires leviathan technical infrastructure. Given the proportions of the operation, it is plausible that, at times, things might malfunction.

Recently, a player experienced a glitch that enabled him to edit, build and even shoot while knocked down. He managed to build structures and even shoot at enemies before succumbing to his injuries. The incident took place on a custom-built Fortnite Creative map.

Although users face glitches in Fortnite, most occur on user-generated maps. From large XP payouts to erratic cosmetic item malfunctions, Creative maps are often designed to exploit the technical shortcomings of the game and bank upon them.

Fortnite glitch renders looper omnipotent

DailyMongraal, a YouTube-based content creator, recently published a video that has bewildered the entire Fortnite community. It depicts a gamer who continues to play the title as usual despite being knocked down.

Not only is he able to shoot at the opponents, but he also manages to edit structures built by his teammates.

The video starts with the knocked players falling free from the sky. While he seems knocked down, he manages to deploy the Rocket Science glider. However, he can't maneuver it, and upon landing, one of his teammates quickly builds a structure to protect him against incoming gunfire.

The knocked-out user moves about on his knees and quickly builds an impressive structure. He then starts shooting at the opponent's structure, taking down a part of it.

Meanwhile, one of his teammates tries to revive him, but halfway through, the looper swings himself across the map with a grappler glove and lands near the opponents' structure.

Before he can do anything, the gamer is attacked and eliminated. However, the clip doesn't end there.

Towards the conclusion, there are some random clips from Fortnite that have an overlay of a rather awful sound of a human's bodily function. This last part of the video doesn't make any sense.

While the video's comment board isn't worth elaborating on, there is one comment that elucidates the glitch. It reads:

"I love this glitch not gonna lie i have won about 200usd using this glitching this on the map if he gets revived then he can only die to fall or the storm so he cant be shot or take damage by a gun."

This comment indicates the glitch has been on the map for some time, and there hasn't been any constructive effort to fix it. It is plausible the creator of the map has kept it intact as part of the gameplay.

Interested players can access the map using the code 9531-8235-4348.

Creators often embed glitches and other loops in Creative maps to exploit the system. XP glitches are a perfect example of this.

However, the developers are very prudent when it comes to glitches. Every Creative map undergoes extensive scrutiny before it is made public in the hub.

