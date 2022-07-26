How to get waterfalls in Fortnite creative

Fortnite Creative mode recently introduced a brand new gallery to the prop catalog. It offers a selection of waterfalls that can be used in any desired format. These can be found inside the 'galleries' tab that is under the creative option. There are more than five different options for players to choose from.

Fortnite Creative is an impressive tool for anyone who wants to foray into sandbox gaming. It provides players with a plethora of options to kitbash and create anything they desire. Rolled out in 2018, Creative mode has been evolving eversince and developed into another game of its own.

Fortnite Creative mode is also often deemed as Epic Games' ingress into the multiverse. With the burgeoning creator economy and metaversal brand integrations getting popular, the mode can be a harbinger of something extraordinary in terms of metaverse experience.

Fortnite Creative mode gets new mechanics

For the unversed, Fortnite Creative is an in-game mode where players can freely create content in a sandbox setting. This mode provides a selection of creative islands upon which players can build structures and populate them with the desired items from the Battle Royale mode.

Players can use the Creative Hub to access their island and other featured islands from the community. They can set permissions for their friends to enable editing. The mode also has a Creative Inventory that has a profusion of spawn-ready items like weapons, consumables, galleries, devices and much more.

To add waterfalls to the island, creators can follow these simple steps:

First and foremost, players need to access the Creative mode from the lobby by changing the game mode.

Upon joining the mode, players will be enter the Creative Hub. Here they can either choose to explore a user-generated island or continue with building thier own island.

Upon selecting the 'my island' option, players will be brought into the sandbox.

This sandbox can differ from player to player, depending on the fact if one has previously built anything.

Irrespective of the station of the island, players can now proceed to enter the inventory option, depending upon their gaming device.

After entering the inventory option, players need to naviate to the tab named Galleries.

Under Galleries, they will find the Waterfall Gallery.

Players can then proceed to choose a waterfall they desire and place it anywhere on the island.

In addition to the different sized waterfalls, the option also provides for water blocks that can be put together to emulate a river, and effects like mist, haar and vapor. With all these options and creative freedom, players can now add an impressive waterscape onto their island.

This comes after the introduction of a new POI called Reality Falls in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map. Players have been demanding a similar option in the creative mode for a long time, and now they have it. Earlier, they had to fashion out a waterfall by kitbashing a fountain and blowing it to huge proportions.

Now with these new options, players can create an island that shares design clues with the current map in the Battle Royale mode.

