Fortnite player uses The Dip emote to block bullets, and it actually works

Fortnite has a profusion of emotes that are inspired by popular culture. From TikTok dance challenges to internet memes, the game seems to have got it all. Epic Games recently added The Dip emote to the game's massive repository. Besides being an Icon Series emote, it is apparently a pay-to-win item.

Of late, a video has taken the Fortnite community by storm. Posted by YouTuber Glitch King, the video depicts a player using The Dip emote to dodge enemy gunfire in a rather hilarious way. Looking at this video, one could argue that The Dip emote is one of the best pay-to-win items this season.

Arriving as part of the Fortnite Rainbow Royale event, The Dip emote is a pride-inspired cosmetic item that can be claimed for free from the Item Shop. It is only available for a limited period of time and will leave the shop once the event comes to an end.

Fortnite's latest emote is pay-to-win

GKI, also known as Glitch King, is a popular YouTube-based Fortnite content creator who mainly focuses on in-game glitches. His latest video is a collection of clips that show a player using The Dip emote to dodge incoming gunfire. In fact, the player shown in the video manages to evade three different attacks, thanks to this new emote.

While using The Dip emote, the character suddenly drops down onto the ground, similar to playing dead. The Dip is not a very long-lasting emote, with the character lying flat on the ground for about a second. Using this pay-to-win feature, the player in GKI's video managed to avoid multiple incoming shots.

It must be noted that every opponent in his video was using a shotgun. This type of weapon has a tighter spread and is not as quick as SMGs and ARs. The shotgun's slow fire rate compliments the emote and by the time it starts to scan, the hitboxes are already on the floor.

Another video posted on the same thread displays how the emote interacts with quick-firing weapons in long range combat. Despite this flaw, the emote is still a pay-to-win item. However, since it is free for everyone, can it be deemed pay-to-win?

The term 'pay-to-win' has become colloquial for every cosmetic item in the game that has any added advantage over similar items. It doesn't matter if the item was purchased or claimed for free. If the item provides an advantage, it is a pay-to-win.

Upon discovering its potential, many players believe that Epic Games will either vault or nerf the emote. For similar situations in the past, the developers have nerfed and disabled items of this nature. However, since the emote is free for everyone, one might expect that it might not meet the same fate. The Dip emote is connected to Fortnite Rainbow Royale, an annual celebration of the game's LGBTQIA+ community.

As of now, players can claim this emote for free by visiting the Item Shop. Furthermore, there are a few other items available for players to receive at no extra cost. Since the emote is free, players can expect to see their opponents trying to pull this trick to evade attacks.

