Fortnite player visits map locations 4 years apart; the difference will blow your mind

The Fortnite map has undergone several drastic changes over the years. Despite adding old POIs like Shifty Shafts and Tilted Towers to the new map, the game is nothing like it used to be.

Comparing pictures of each chapter's main map will highlight the differences the title has undergone over the years. The most evident change is that the land mass is not the same shape.

Additionally, the locations undergo a drastic change in each chapter. Thus, a person who would drop in on the island today after a long break would have no clue where to go.

One Redditor went to their favorite spots four years apart and noted the differences. The results prove just how unrecognizable the map has become.

Fortnite Redditor shows pictures from same spot, highlighting incredible map changes

Every Fortnite update sees some changes to the map. Even in the latest update, a new Dragon Ball-themed POI, titled the Kame House, has been added.

The exact locations on the map are vastly different. The scenery, the background, the layout, and everything has completely changed.

It's no secret that Epic Games loves to change the map, but these pictures make it undeniably clear that Fortnite has come a really long way.

The map changes side by side (Image via u/Livid_Detail2894 on Reddit)

The landscape has shifted, and even the terrain is changed. For example, the user in the above image can see a mountain and trees in the distance, but in the current map, there's no mountain anywhere. There are barely any trees, too.

The Reality Tree is the biggest reason the map is so different. It's turned things a different color and made them vibrant and full of plant life.

Even the same POIs generally look different. Tilted Towers doesn't look the same as when it first came out or even when it returned in Chapter 2.

Greasy Grove is the biggest offender, as the Reality Tree has destroyed it.

Despite the return of several old locations (Chonker's Speedway, the volcano, the Mayan temple, Shifty Shafts), the map could not be more different than the old one.

Will old map ever return to Fortnite?

Those pictures are pretty good evidence that the title is nowhere near its glory days in terms of the map. The Chapter 1 map, with Dusty Depot, Haunted Hills, Lonely Lodge, and other stellar locations, is far from the game.

Will it ever come back? It's not likely. Despite several references to old locations (the wooden chair, Dusty Depot) being found on the current map, references are all they are.

Epic is all about moving forward, so they're doubtful to put the game in the past. The old days of Fortnite are long gone, and there's almost no chance they will return.

If they do, it'll be in limited and changed capacity, like Tilted Towers, Greasy Grove, and Shifty Shafts are now. The classic map, exactly as it was, is not coming back.

That's a sad truth for many gamers, but it is very likely the truth.

