Fortnite player wants an option to play against console only, community agrees

Fortnite has a diverse player base that spans across console, PC, and even mobile platforms. However, in a recent Reddit post, u/darealmvp1 started a discussion about the potential benefits of introducing an option for console gamers to play exclusively against each other.

The post comprised an intricate explanation of the gaming experience on different platforms. It sparked a conversation about the advantages and challenges players face in the current cross-platform functionality of Chapter 5 Season 1.

What the community had to say about u/darealmvp1's proposal

The community's response to u/darealmvp1's idea for a Fortnite console vs. console option was supportive. Players expressed their agreement with the points raised and shared personal views on the issue that echoed the sentiment.

Many console players voiced their concerns about feeling at a disadvantage when facing opponents playing on PC, citing elements such as the building capabilities and quick edits achievable with keyboard and mouse. Meanwhile, others reminisced about Fortnite Chapter 1, where this was not much of a problem.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Why an option to play against only console players makes sense for Fortnite

Fortnite's commitment to cross-platform play has undoubtedly played a large role in its widespread popularity, allowing friends on different devices to team up and play matches together. However, with the player base growing each day, discussions about the disparities between platforms, particularly consoles and PCs, have grown a lot more prevalent among the community.

Let's look at some issues a console-exclusive option could solve.

1) Disparities in ADS controls

The Reddit post by u/darealmvp1 brings up the difference in the ADS controls between consoles and PCs. ADS in itself can be a very sensitive mechanic to perfect with the settings. However, PC players get a lot more control over their ADS settings due to their keyboard and mouse input, providing them with a competitive advantage.

Additionally, with platforms like the Nintendo Switch barely running the game at 30 FPS, PC players are able to run the game with much more power, allowing for better aiming capabilities.

2) Keyboard and mouse vs. controller

Additionally, a central point raised in the post was the advantages of the keyboard and mouse input on PC, emphasizing the quick item accessibility and superior movement controls compared to console controllers.

u/darealmvp1 shed light on how players playing on consoles with controllers don't have the same freedom of movement and tracking ability as PC players, especially when performing moves like the jump shot.

3) Aim assist's role in the meta

Regarding the controls, another factor highlighted in u/darealmvp1's call for console-only lobbies is the ongoing debate around Fortnite's aim assist. While the game offers an aim assist option on consoles to compensate for the limitations of aiming with analog sticks, opinions differ on whether this alone is enough to level the playing field against the precise aiming a mouse can provide on PC.

As Chapter 5 Season 1 unfolds, Epic Games may listen to the community's feedback on platform-specific lobbies to enhance and smoothen the overall Fortnite experience.

