Fortnite players' Attack on Titan collab dream comes crashing down after new information surfaces

Fortnite players have been desperate for new anime skins. There was a lot of evidence to the theory that characters from Attack on Titan, like Eren or Mikasa, would be coming to the Item Shop this season. For this reason, many fans expected those skins to arrive in the game.

The leaked background image for the Item Shop section looked just like something from the intro to the popular anime. The codename for the encrypted skins was "Rumble," and it seemed to imply an Attack on Titan collaboration.

Moreover, even the IO blimps resembled a similar air vehicle from the show. Unfortunately, that's all been debunked as the Rumble skins have been decrypted and are not from Attack on Titan or any anime.

Attack on Titan fans disappointed after new information debunks Fortnite skin theory

The information comes courtesy of FN_Assist on Twitter, one of the more prominent leakers in the Fortnite community. This leaker found the decrypted packs, and they were not for any anime, much to the dismay of some of AOT's most ardent fans.

Instead, the packs were for the recently announced Sakura and Blanka skins from the Street Fighter franchise. These two characters are arriving in place of what many expected to be Eren, Mikasa, Goku, or others.

This does not mean that AOT fans will never get a collaboration. Fans of Naruto probably thought they'd never see him in Fortnite. But at the end of Chapter 2, Season 8, Naruto, Sasuke, and more all joined the metaverse.

That said, all of this does mean that a collaboration with the popular anime is extremely unlikely this season; most collaborations don't appear out of thin air, and the clock is ticking on Chapter 3, Season 2.

There's still hope for the future, though the present looks pretty dismal. As long as Epic Games continues to make Fortnite skins and engage in collaborations, there's a really good chance AOT characters will eventually make their way into the game.

Sakura and Blanka are arriving instead (Image via Epic Games)

The chances of a collab may have even increased; Epic Games undoubtedly saw the reaction to the information concerning the crossover. They saw the outpour of support for the nonexistent Attack on Titan skins and the disappointment when they were not to be. This might have influenced them to start considering bringing the collaboration to life. AOT, after all, is one of the most popular television shows right now.

The future might be bright. But unfortunately, players will have to settle for Blanka and Sakura instead of Mikasa and Eren. At least for now.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh