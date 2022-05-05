Fortnite players who don't own Beach Jules skin still getting refund option

Yesterday, players who logged in to Fortnite after the update were given the option to refund Beach Jules. Epic Games had slightly changed the skin, making it a little bit darker in skin tone than it previously was.

They may have received some backlash from gamers, but either way, the company seemingly decided to offer loopers a refund even if they didn't have a ticket.

This came across as an interesting choice from the developer because they have only given users a few refund tickets throughout their time spent on the game. Following the update, even those without the skin were told about the changes and allowed to refund it for free without a refund ticket.

One YouTuber who doesn't have the skin tried to refund it anyway since they were offering. Here's what happened.

Fortnite YouTuber tries to refund Beach Jules skin without owning it

Epic accidentally sent the information to every player with an account after the update. The first time everyone logs on to the game on v20.30, they should see the message saying:

"We've made some changes to this cosmetic. If you are no longer satisfied with your purchase, you can request a refund anytime before June 2, 2022, using the in-game flow (no refund token required). Thanks for playing!"

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus The message about tokenless refund for Beach Jules outfit was mistakenly sent to everyone, not just players who had the outfit. If you do not currently own the item, clicking the "Claim" button will not do anything. We apologize for the confusion. The message about tokenless refund for Beach Jules outfit was mistakenly sent to everyone, not just players who had the outfit. If you do not currently own the item, clicking the "Claim" button will not do anything. We apologize for the confusion. https://t.co/WvyYn80LbI

Glitch King, notorious for finding any and all glitches in Fortnite, decided to proceed and find out what happened. After all, the potential for free V-Bucks was right there, and nobody would pass that up.

He moved to the refund section and clicked on the first option that all players should have: the free Beach Jules refund. He listed it as an accidental purchase, though that probably doesn't change anything.

After submitting the refund request, Glitch King was hit with an error message and did not receive the 1,200 V-Bucks that the skin was originally worth.

The decision for Epic to offer this refund has been controversial, as has the backlash for the skin tone being changed. Many Fortnite gamers were upset about the changes, but others believe that's foolish.

Another commenter provided a little bit of context.

the little timmy's weren't attracted to her anymore after they made her skin a bit more dark @ShiinaBR context: the skin tone changedthe little timmy's weren't attracted to her anymore after they made her skin a bit more dark @ShiinaBR context: the skin tone changedthe little timmy's weren't attracted to her anymore after they made her skin a bit more dark

It is a refundable skin until early June, but Fortnite users who don't have it already will not receive 1,200 V-Bucks for free.

