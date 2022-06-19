Fortnite players are getting sick of getting collaboration skins in Battle Pass

Fortnite battle passes are always exciting. It is undoubtedly the most anticipated and speculated thing whenever a new season launches. The battle pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is no different. In the weeks leading up to the launch of the latest season, Battle Pass was the epicentre of leaks and speculation.

The latest battle pass hosts a ton of cosmetics and skins, including some major collaborations like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. While the majority of the players enjoy and appreciate the collaboration, there are certain players who are unimpressed and want something else instead.

Fortnite has a very flourishing community. It has recently surfaced in the community that players are getting bored of the collaboration skins in the battle pass. At first this may sound barbaric to many players, but it is only possible by exploring the idea that we can discover its foundation.

Fortnite battle pass skins are getting boring ?

A user recently posted on the r/FortNiteBr subreddit that its been over a year since the battle pass got the original skin for tier 100. This led to a spirited yet civil debate across the community with people justifying their opinions on the battle pass.

Before any speculation, let this be clear that the post only draws attention to the facts and does not cast any aspersion on the battle pass. The post does not propagate the idea that players are getting sick of the battle pass collaboration skins, instead it only asks for the opinion of other members of the community pertaining to tier 100 of the battle pass.

Screenshot of the discussion (Image via Reddit.com)

In its essence, people are saying that unlocking an original skin at tier 100 was more fun than unlocking a collaboration skin. For the unversed, there are two types of skins in Fortnite. One is designed by the developers themselves, while the other is designed in collaboration with a franchise.

Screenshot of the discussion (Image via Reddit.com)

The people in the comments were reminiscent of an earlier season when Epic was not this heavy in collaboration and players got to experience unique skins designed by the developers themselves. It is the originality of the game that people miss. While people do not particularly enjoy the collaboration-heavy battle pass, they are not doing away with the idea of collaborations.

Screenshot of the discussion (Image via Reddit.com)

People maintain that Epic should continue its collaboration, but instead of pushing it into the battle pass, it should be made available in the item shop instead. People do enjoy some crossovers, but the majority of them are hung up on the original skins. People also pointed out how the grind has transformed. Earlier people used to grind hard to get the coveted tier 100 skin, now they just slow pace their way.

Some believe that Fortnite only collaborates with relevant pop culture icons and other franchises to bring in more players who are already fans of a particular franchise. It provides for an easier transition. According to people, one shortfall of the collaboration tier 100 skin is that it doesn't have as many edit styles as the original ones did.

The most important thing that emanates from this discussion is the opinion of the people who play Fortnite. It is only fair that Epic takes note of this and makes adjustments accordingly so people can continue playing this wonderful game without getting jaded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far