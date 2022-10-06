Fortnite players likely to get up to 1000 free V-Bucks yet again

Fortnite recently had serious server issues. Yesterday, many players reported outages and were unable to access the game. Today, a gaming YouTuber claimed to have found evidence in the game files indicating incoming V-bucks as compensation.

Early into Chapter 3 Season 4, many players are in the mindset of grinding out the challenges and placing high on the battle pass. But they have been unable to make that happen for a while.

The issues were really bad and cost valuable playing time. Developers will receive swift audience feedback with problems popping up this early in the season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite's servers are currently having issues! Fortnite's servers are currently having issues!

This season is probably at peak popularity given that it's still so new, so issues can now prove to be detrimental. It appears that Epic is considering giving players free V-Bucks as a reward.

Epic Games likely to compensate Fortnite players for time lost

This news comes from Camping Rusher, a popular Fortnite YouTuber who gives the community valuable information.

According to him, a new string of text has been found in the game files that would indicate that players might get free V-Bucks very soon. It reads:

"Here are the V-Bucks you've recently purchased along with some complimentary V-Bucks as a thank you for your patience."

This text string indicates that the server issues were bad enough that Epic feels they need to make it up to Fortnite players. They do this often, though it's usually with free back bling or other small cosmetics.

The fact that they've chosen to potentially give players free V-Bucks shows just how bad the servers were yesterday.

The chosen verbiage does provide a few questions. It mentions explicitly recently purchased V-Bucks, indicating that only players who recently purchased V-Bucks will get more.

Many players had issues (Image via Epic Games)

The real question on everyone's mind is how many V-Bucks will be awarded. It would probably need to be at least enough to purchase a decent emote in the Item Shop to make it worthwhile.

Epic has given Fortnite players free V-Bucks, so it wouldn't surprise them to do it again. However, it's unclear when or what this is in relation to. The server outages are likely, but all leakers know is that the text was found after the latest update.

Right now, Epic hasn't said anything regarding any compensation for players. That line of text suggests that some form of free V-Bucks is coming, but they've so far remained silent.

They may not announce it, either. Players might log in and see their free V-Bucks waiting there. Time will tell.

It should be noted that even though the text was found in the files, there is no guarantee it will come to fruition. Epic hasn't confirmed free V-Bucks, so players shouldn't necessarily expect them.

Poll : 0 votes