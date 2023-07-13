Fortnite players may get $20 refund for free, here's who is eligible

Fortnite players who recently purchased the Rogue Agent Starter Pack will likely be eligible for a full refund. According to the information obtained by many prominent members of the community, Epic Games is forcefully refunding players who had purchased the Rogue Agent Starter Pack recently. While this seems like a cause for concern, there is valid reason behind it

A short while ago, players discovered an exploit in the Epic Games Store and took advantage of it. Using this exploit, they were able to purchase the "OG'' Rogue Agent Starter Pack for $20. It was bundled together with a game and was likely an oversight on the developer's part. That said, for those who used this method to obtain the Outfit, a refund will be issued soon.

Why is the Fortnite Rogue Agent Starter Pack being refunded?

Aside from the fact that the Rogue Agent Starter Pack was purchased via a glitch/exploit, it's not supposed to be available for purchase at all. It was an exclusive Outfit tied to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 and was vaulted once the season ended. Although it was added to the Item Shop later on and could be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks, following severe backlash, it was removed post-haste.

Given these circumstances, despite players paying $20 (five times more than the original price) to obtain the Rogue Agent Starter Pack via the exploit, the purchase will be treated as null and void. It's left to be seen if Epic Games temporarily bans players that used this exploit. Since these things are not lightly taken, some form of punishment may be implemented after the refunds are handed out. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule.

OG Fortnite players will not will not be eligible for any refund

Players who purchased the Rogue Agent Starter Pack during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 via the Item Shop have nothing to worry about. It was a legal purchase and will be treated as such. Unless players want it removed from their Locker, Epic Games will not remove it come hell or high water. That said, there is no guarantee of a refund if they choose to do so.

Coming back to the Rogue Agent Starter Pack, it is popular due to the fact that it's "OG" in nature. That said, there are only two cosmetic items associated with it - Rogue Agent (Outfit) and Catalyst (Back Bling). 600 V-Bucks were also granted to anyone who bought the Starter Pack back in the day.

With all that being said, it's paramount that players don't resort to using exploits to obtain cosmetic items. Epic Games can take action against them and in severe cases, outright suspend the player's account indefinitely.

