Fortnite players start a petition to bring Klombos back in Chapter 3 Season 2

As Fortnite progresses through the years, loopers have seen numerous additions to the island. This could range from weapons, items, elements, or cosmetics to even locations. Since the start of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, they have seen an increased use of characters that play a major role in the storyline of the game. These characters are not only limited to being people but could also be animals.

In the recent release of Chapter 3 Season 2, Loopers have noticed that their Klomberry-loving friend is no longer seen around. It has been confirmed that Klombo will not be present on the current island for the new season.

Fortnite players have started a petition for the return of Klombo

Klombo is a cute creature that appeared in the game in Chapter 3 Season 1. Before the release of Chapter 3 there were many speculations that a new dinosaur-like creature would soon join the loop, which eventually came true. Klombo had distinct features that loopers loved and cared about.

But since the new season's release, Klombos are nowhere to be found on the new island. Since Klombo had a major impact on the Fortnite community, players from all over the world are petitioning to bring back Klombo.

Who or what is Klombo in Fortnite?

Klombo is a dinosaur-like creature that dropped onto the Fortnite island at the start of Chapter 3. This creature had unique characteristics and looked quite friendly and cute. It changes the colors of its skin based on its mood. It is very friendly to all the loopers and minds its own business trying to eat and chomp at whatever comes in the way.

It has a passionate appetite for klomberries and always welcomes loopers with loot, given that they feed it klomberries. If Klombo suddenly feels threatened or is shot at, it becomes a rageful monster against the player with a bright red color fuming from his skin.

Players this season have come across various speculations regarding the fate of Klombo. The community has come to the conclusion that Klombo may return to the island in a live event or as the season progresses further.

Others believe that as the IO invasion has given them the upper hand right now, Klombo has been captured for testing, and players may encounter a cloned or an evil Klombo. Some assume that it has either swam away from the island or died at the hands of the Imagined Order.

