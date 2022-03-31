×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite players start a petition to bring Klombos back in Chapter 3 Season 2

The island&#039;s favorite creature is deeply missed by loopers (Image via Epic Games)
The island's favorite creature is deeply missed by loopers (Image via Epic Games)
Rishabh Sabarwal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 31, 2022 06:42 PM IST
Feature

As Fortnite progresses through the years, loopers have seen numerous additions to the island. This could range from weapons, items, elements, or cosmetics to even locations. Since the start of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, they have seen an increased use of characters that play a major role in the storyline of the game. These characters are not only limited to being people but could also be animals.

In the recent release of Chapter 3 Season 2, Loopers have noticed that their Klomberry-loving friend is no longer seen around. It has been confirmed that Klombo will not be present on the current island for the new season.

Fortnite players have started a petition for the return of Klombo

Can we please have klombo back I beg #FortNite #MagMafia ift.tt/9hgN3lY Original Post by CertifiedGay69420 https://t.co/dseAlkUvt5

Klombo is a cute creature that appeared in the game in Chapter 3 Season 1. Before the release of Chapter 3 there were many speculations that a new dinosaur-like creature would soon join the loop, which eventually came true. Klombo had distinct features that loopers loved and cared about.

Petition to keep Klombo in Fortnite Season 2 ✒️ https://t.co/xdbdD8Wnq8
Petition to bring Klombo back 📃 Every like matters! LET'S DO IT 🔥 https://t.co/C5YKfiEFlw
Bring back Klombo @FortniteGame We miss that cute dude🥺🥰

But since the new season's release, Klombos are nowhere to be found on the new island. Since Klombo had a major impact on the Fortnite community, players from all over the world are petitioning to bring back Klombo.

@Gammy3150 @iFireMonkey @FortniteGame It has come to my attention that you, @FortniteGame,removed Klombos.I don’t know why you would do such a thing!.I was crying. I expect you to have an update for Klombo to return.This is unacceptable and I think I speak for the whole fortnite community when I say bring back Klombo

Who or what is Klombo in Fortnite?

Klombo is a dinosaur-like creature that dropped onto the Fortnite island at the start of Chapter 3. This creature had unique characteristics and looked quite friendly and cute. It changes the colors of its skin based on its mood. It is very friendly to all the loopers and minds its own business trying to eat and chomp at whatever comes in the way.

It has a passionate appetite for klomberries and always welcomes loopers with loot, given that they feed it klomberries. If Klombo suddenly feels threatened or is shot at, it becomes a rageful monster against the player with a bright red color fuming from his skin.

Players this season have come across various speculations regarding the fate of Klombo. The community has come to the conclusion that Klombo may return to the island in a live event or as the season progresses further.

Also Read Article Continues below

Others believe that as the IO invasion has given them the upper hand right now, Klombo has been captured for testing, and players may encounter a cloned or an evil Klombo. Some assume that it has either swam away from the island or died at the hands of the Imagined Order.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी