Klombo sends Fortnite player into another dimension

Klombos are lovable, gentle dinosaurs in Fortnite Chapter 3. They roam about the island eating everything in their path. Although they remain neutral, they will turn aggressive if shot at. Given their infinite HP pool, killing them is impossible.

While conventional weapons and utility items don't work, what about vehicles? Can players drive into them to deal damage? YouTuber and content creator Glitch King tried to answer this question. Unfortunately, things didn't go according to plan.

Klombo sends Fortnite YouTuber the under map

When it comes to glitches in Fortnite, Glitch King is considered the ultimate authority on the subject. Throughout Chapter 3 Season 1, he has found dozens of glitches in-game.

These are then uploaded to social media and seen by the developers. They can then issue a hotfix or patch the glitch in an update. Thanks to his efforts, exploits have been reduced in-game.

Glitch King has now found a way to use Klombo to jump dimensions. After being stomped on by the beast while inside a car, he was teleported under the map. Surprisingly enough, players can still function normally even after a glitch occurs. Here's how to do it:

Find a car.

Use it and drive towards a Klombo.

Shoot the Klombo to make it aggressive.

Just as the beast is about to stomp attack, accelerate in the car and rush beneath it.

If done correctly, the moment the Stomp attack is executed, players will be teleported to the underside of the map.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Does this glitch provide an unfair advantage to players in Fortnite?

What makes under-map glitches powerful is that players can shoot at opponents without taking in damage in return. They are hidden from sight in most cases and cannot be seen.

In these scenarios, this will grant players an unfair in-game advantage. They will be able to take out opponents without taking damage. However, in this latest glitch, when under the map, players can barely see the surface.

Although they can shoot and move, securing kills will be next to impossible due to zero visibility. Furthermore, once ammunition runs out, there's no way to re-supply. Eventually, those using this glitch will be sitting ducks in the water. While this is a neat trick to try out in Battle Labs, it makes no sense to do it in a live match.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar