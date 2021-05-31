Fortnite pro raises concerns about server issues during $3 million FNCS tournament

The FNCS for Fortnite Season 6 has finally come to a close. However, it's difficult to say that it was smooth sailing for all the participants. Since 2019, the servers seem to be plagued with issues, and those issues haven't been resolved.

Given the stature of the FNCS, server issues are a prime example of instances that degrade the quality of the gameplay for participants. Sadly enough, they also affect the chances that affected players have at winning the competition.

Fortnite pros disappointed with the performance of FNCS servers

During the European segment of the FNCS finals, fans noticed players glitching during the match. This was first brought to notice by Derman "Motor" Ozdemir.

He posted multiple clips on Twitter to support his statements.

Latency issues with the Fortnite servers have been around for a good while now. Although they have improved over the years, these problems haven't been fixed yet.

What makes it worse is the fact that the FNCS comes with such a high prize pool. Being eliminated fairly is completely fine. However, getting eliminated because of server issues is unfair for the players at the receiving end.

GOD FNCS VIEWINGPARTY - LIKE FOR BEAR RIGHTS https://t.co/Riwc9Uwvem — M10 MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) May 30, 2021

M10 Motor was very vocal about these issues. He was handling a viewing party for the FNCS Grand Finals and was not afraid to share the problems that he spotted.

YOUR SERVERS ARE WORSE THAN 2019 WORLD CUP SERVERS HOW???? FIX THIS SHIT @FortniteGame @FNCompetitive pic.twitter.com/jq65zexPfa — M10 MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) May 30, 2021

Given that the Fortnite Championship Series is such a prestigious event, such glitches aren't expected. The entire world has been locked in their houses at this point, so it's only natural to see these events being held online.

Since everything is being held online, the systems are expected to function without any glitches to avoid such issues. And knowing that their servers had such problems, Epic Games should have had some mechanism to prevent them. However, that hasn't been the case.

With just a week left in the current season, hopefully, Epic will address these concerns when the FNCS for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 begins.

Note: Some parts of this article reflect the author's views.