Fortnite Prowler Quests' dialogue all but confirms Miles Morales' Spider-Man skin's arrival

With Prowler's Quests finally being live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, loopers can get their hands on the new Marvel skin as well as other related cosmetics. The Prowler, who is the arch-nemesis of Miles Morales' Spider-Man has been recruited by Slone and the IO in their fight against the Seven.

While his quests are relatively straightforward, the thing that has managed to catch the community's attention is his dialogues.

Many players have discovered a hidden connection between one of Prowler's in-game dialogues (while performing his quests) and the arrival of Miles Morales' Spider-Man in Fortnite.

One of the Prowler Fortnite skin dialogues might have just confirmed Miles Morales' Spider-Man skin's arrival

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations and partnerships, and Epic Games has brought several well-known faces to the island. Loopers have also witnessed a ton of both Marvel and DC superheroes make their way into the game over the years, and this season, players saw the debut of Doctor Stranger and Prowler.

The most recent Fortnite v20.20 update unlocked all the Prowler quests, allowing all Battle Pass owners to grab the skin. However, it seems like Epic might already be teasing the arrival of a new superhero via the Prowler Quests.

Notable data miner and leaker, ShiinaBR, recently took to Twitter to inform players about a secret Easter Egg that Epic Games has planted in the Prowler Quests. In one of their tweets, ShiinaBR posted an image of Miles Morales wearing his Spider-Man suit and hoodie and accompanying the image was a caption from one of the new Prowler Quests, where he says an exact quote that he said in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie.

The quote being:

"You're on your way. Just keep going."

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Could this be a hint for an upcoming skin?



(Thanks to In one of Prowler's quests, he says "You're on your way. Just keep going." - This is a quote from an important scene in the Spiderverse movie where he says this to Miles Morales.Could this be a hint for an upcoming skin?(Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for telling me about this!) In one of Prowler's quests, he says "You're on your way. Just keep going." - This is a quote from an important scene in the Spiderverse movie where he says this to Miles Morales.Could this be a hint for an upcoming skin? 👀(Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for telling me about this!) https://t.co/4prtzeyjuX

This scene from the movie was among the most popular ones and left a massive impact on both Miles and the audience. This new quote now seems to hint that Miles Morales' Spider-Man skin might just be on its way.

Justin @Justin_Neagle Epic did such an amazing job on Prowler. Fingers crossed Miles joins him this season as an item shop cosmetic 🤞 Epic did such an amazing job on Prowler. Fingers crossed Miles joins him this season as an item shop cosmetic 🤞 https://t.co/XDqV6K3xyE

Epic Games has not shied away from any potential collabs in the past and it seems like they might be teasing a new skin. Players have already seen a ton of Marvel skins and it won't come as a surprise if Miles Morales' Spider-Man arrives in Fortnite.

However, nothing has been confirmed by the developers, so players shoulds take this with a grain of salt. But seeing the hype, Epic can certainly bring Miles into the game.

