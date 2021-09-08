Fortnite Radar dish locations: Where to shut down power to radar dishes in Fortnite (Week 14 challenges)

Although all IO communications in Fortnite were severed last week at Corny Complex in anticipation of the abduction, it would seem that a few locations on the island are still capable of transmitting information.
Given how advanced the aliens' technology is, if they were to receive information about Dr Slone's plan, the abduction process of Corny Complex could be halted in a heartbeat.
To avoid this unfavorable scenario, all communication channels must be severed right from the source to stop the IO Mole from interfering with the plans. To do this, the large radar dishes need to be shut down permanently.
With the IO in disarray and Slone overseeing the abduction process, players are being called in to finish the job. Those who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.
Note: Fortnite week 14 Legendary challenges will go live on September 8 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.
How to complete the "Shut down power to radar dishes" Fortnite week 14 Legendary challenge
To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to visit two IO satellite bases and shut down power to the radar dishes. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.
Visiting IO satellite bases to complete challenges in Fortnite can become a nuisance at times - multiple guards that shoot on sight, alarm systems that never seem to stop buzzing and players that shoot through walls using railguns.
Well, luckily, with the giant alien vessel about to crash, it would seem that the IO guards have all but abandoned their bases, except for a few guards still stationed in and around numerous POIs on the island.
Given that their satellite bases have been all but abandoned, players should not have trouble entering a base and flipping switches to shut down power to radar dishes. The power switches are located at the base of the radar dishes. Here are their locations:
- Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold
- Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs
- Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods
- Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks
- Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadow
- Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach
- Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp
Readers can watch this video for more information: