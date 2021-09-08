Fortnite Radar dish locations: Where to shut down power to radar dishes in Fortnite (Week 14 challenges)

Although all IO communications in Fortnite were severed last week at Corny Complex in anticipation of the abduction, it would seem that a few locations on the island are still capable of transmitting information.

Given how advanced the aliens' technology is, if they were to receive information about Dr Slone's plan, the abduction process of Corny Complex could be halted in a heartbeat.

#Fortnite Map Update: 06/9/21 🗺📍

Corny Complex Abduction: Stage 1! 🛸



Corny Complex has now entered the 1st abduction stage



Images/ @JayKeyFN pic.twitter.com/eH7CGKPy7n — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 6, 2021

To avoid this unfavorable scenario, all communication channels must be severed right from the source to stop the IO Mole from interfering with the plans. To do this, the large radar dishes need to be shut down permanently.

With the IO in disarray and Slone overseeing the abduction process, players are being called in to finish the job. Those who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Shut down power to radar dishes" Fortnite week 14 Legendary challenge (Image via Twitter/Lazyleaks_)

Note: Fortnite week 14 Legendary challenges will go live on September 8 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Shut down power to radar dishes" Fortnite week 14 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to visit two IO satellite bases and shut down power to the radar dishes. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Visiting IO satellite bases to complete challenges in Fortnite can become a nuisance at times - multiple guards that shoot on sight, alarm systems that never seem to stop buzzing and players that shoot through walls using railguns.

#Fortnite Hotfix (IO Guards) 💂



All current IO guards at the Radar Dish bases are now gone



IO guards still remain at

- Sludgy Swamps

- Coral Castle

- Corny Complex pic.twitter.com/xXFHA7IVYF — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) September 7, 2021

Well, luckily, with the giant alien vessel about to crash, it would seem that the IO guards have all but abandoned their bases, except for a few guards still stationed in and around numerous POIs on the island.

Given that their satellite bases have been all but abandoned, players should not have trouble entering a base and flipping switches to shut down power to radar dishes. The power switches are located at the base of the radar dishes. Here are their locations:

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadow

Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach

Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read

Edited by Sabine Algur