What does the countdown timer in Fortnite mean: Season 7 Operation: Sky Fire live event details

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite will end with a massive live event called Operation: Sky Fire on September 12. It will not only stop the ongoing alien invasion but lay the perfect foundation for the theme of Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite leakers have been talking about the codename "Sky Fire" for a long time. Following months of anticipation, Epic Games has finally confirmed that it is the name of the live event for Chapter 2 Season 7.

What does the countdown timer in Fortnite mean?

Fortnite players have spotted a countdown timer in the lobby and the sky above Corny Complex. It has also been confirmed that the Operation: Sky Fire live event will begin soon.

If the countdown timer turns out to be accurate, and there are no unexpected delays, then Operation: Sky Fire will begin at 4 PM ET on September 12.

As per Epic, a Sky Fire playlist will be available 30 minutes before the event for players to jump in and reserve their positions. They can join a full lobby of 16 friends.

You can now 'Save The Date' for Operation: Sky Fire VIA the in game News Tab! pic.twitter.com/7kN3lwa8QW — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 3, 2021

Unlike the Rift Tour event that took place several times, Operation: Sky Fire will only be available to players once.

What will happen in the Fortnite Season 7 live event?

The Imagined Order has been a prominent organization in the Fortnite storyline since Chapter 1. It is most likely headed by Dr. Slone, who has also played an important role in stopping the alien invasion this season.

Corny Complex is currently being abducted by the Mothership UFO. However, the aliens are unaware that Dr. Slone and IO have prepared a Counter Measure bomb beneath the POI.

The Mothership UFO will crash after Operation: Sky Fire (Image via Fortnite)

In Operation: Sky Fire, loopers will have to visit the Mothership UFO and help IO explode it. The spaceship will inevitably crash after the event and turn into a new POI called Crash Site in Chapter 2 Season 8.

As per some Fortnite leakers, players will be wearing EMP kits during Operation: Sky Fire. They will fulfill the roles of undercover agents and work for the IO.

All in all, Operation: Sky Fire certainly seems like a nerve-racking event that will help gamers understand the plans of Dr. Slone and the IO. A successful Season 7 live event will naturally add to the hype surrounding Chapter 2 Season 8.

