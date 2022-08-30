Fortnite Rainbow Royale event will likely grant players a new free skin, here's why

Fortnite's celebration of its LGBTQIA+ community is back. Update v21.50 is all set to bring the Rainbow Royale event back into the game. For the next whole week, the game will celebrate inclusivity and the diverse community that surrounds it.

To commemorate the event, Fortnite will give away free rainbow-themed cosmetic items. According to a leaker, this time around, players might get a free skin. Players will be able to claim the Mazy outfit and other items, like wrap and back bling, for free.

FN News @SentinelCentral Seems like the Mazy outfit will be FREE! Seems like the Mazy outfit will be FREE! https://t.co/PnGvslAU00

Started in 2021, Rainbow Royale is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ members of the Fortnite community. During the celebration, every ten hours, a new free cosmetic item is added to the item shop. The celebration lasts an entire week. In addition to this, many game-modes also receive some sort of commemorative update.

Fortnite to celebrate its diversity with a free outfit

FN News, a Twitter-based Fortnite leaker, recently tweeted that players will get the Mazy outfit for free. However, FN News maintains that this is just speculation based on previous Rainbow Royale cosmetics.

According to another leaker, the Mazy skin does not have a shop tag that indicates that the outfit might be obtainable some other way.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Music Pack Leak | Say it Proud

Press Play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022.



#Fortnite Music Pack Leak | Say it ProudPress Play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022. #Fortnite Leaks 🎵 Music Pack Leak | Say it ProudPress Play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022.#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/IQktTCcDqG

Another leak from iFireMonkey suggests that a new 'Say it Proud' music pack will also be launched to commemorate the event. During last year's event, players got their hands on free cosmetic items. For this year, it is plausible that they might get the Mazy bundle for free. It includes a pickaxe, a back bling, and a weapon wrap.

While players have received a plethora of free cosmetic items in the past, getting a free skin is a rare occurrence in the game. The developers do not really give out skins for free. If they do, there is always a caveat. This concerns the alleged free Mazy skin, too.

Many players believe that the skin will not be up for grabs from the Item Shop, like other free cosmetic items. Instead, they might have to participate in an event or complete a set of challenges to earn the free skin as a reward. the Mazy skin will offer two different edit styles in-game.

If the leaks are to be believed, the entire sky above the Fortnite island will be full of rainbows. The game might also get a Rainbow Royale-themed Battle Bus. In a promotional image from last year's event, the Brilliant Bomber could be seen. However, the character did not arrive.

Blitz Will 46 @William4600

Will we see Brillant Bomber get added for Rainbow royale? We can see her in the Rainbow Royale promo art and you have already released her glider and wrap. When will we get her? It would make total sense to release her right now Hey, @FortniteGame and @TimSweeneyEpic Will we see Brillant Bomber get added for Rainbow royale? We can see her in the Rainbow Royale promo art and you have already released her glider and wrap. When will we get her? It would make total sense to release her right now Hey, @FortniteGame and @TimSweeneyEpic Will we see Brillant Bomber get added for Rainbow royale? We can see her in the Rainbow Royale promo art and you have already released her glider and wrap. When will we get her? It would make total sense to release her right now https://t.co/nxmNtDd6jH

Many players have been anticipating its introduction ever since. Since it is only the second instalment of the Rainbow Royale event, the developers will probably stick to the earlier established format. The event will likely span across the week and the majority of things will be rainbow-themed.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW COSMETICS & EDIT STYLES (Rarity might be broken) NEW COSMETICS & EDIT STYLES (Rarity might be broken) https://t.co/zkmB7vHl1Z

Aside from the Rainbow Royale event, the update is rumored to bring back the pump shotgun. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite Impostors LTM will finally be vaulted. Besides all of this, the locker will get an overhaul and will be stocked with new outfirs and bundles like Kroatomist's Locker Bundle and Typical Gamer's Locker.

