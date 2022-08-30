Fortnite to finally vault XP gold mine Impostor game mode

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is headed for what could be the last major update before the season concludes - v21.50. It is speculated that it will reintroduce a fan-favorite weapon and the Late Game Arena, and might also tease the upcoming crew pack.

It is also speculated that Fortnite Impostors will be vaulted. Prominent leaker HYPEX recently shared that the popular game mode will be vaulted with the upcoming update. It was added in Chapter 2 Season 7 and has been in the game ever since.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Impostors LTM will be vaulted in tonight's update! The Impostors LTM will be vaulted in tonight's update! https://t.co/THjAWwdSXk

Introduced in 2021, the Impostors mode quickly became a fan-favorite. While the majority of the players used it to enjoy the mini game, others often flocked to it to garner XP, as it was famous for being an XP gold mine.

Fortnite to bid farewell to Impostors mode

Having spanned across five different seasons, Fortnite Impostors game mode will finally be vaulted with the upcoming major update. Of late, the community has been abuzz with claims that the developers will be doing away with the fan-favorite mode, and HYPEX's recent tweet substantiates this claim.

For the unversed, Impostors is an online multiplayer social deduction game mode inside Fortnite. Similar to other popular games in the vertical, especially Among Us, Impostors also has two sects of players called Agents and Impostors. The maximum lobby capacity is 10 players per match.

Agents are tasked with maintaining the Bridge. They have to complete tasks like calibrating chests and Llamas, repairing the Battle Bus, and delivering reports about the storm. Impostors' job, on the other hand, is simple - take down agents and take over the Bridge without compromising themselves.

The mode was an instant hit and many players would frequent it to quickly gain XP. Impostors managed to maintain its popularity across many seasons and was regularly updated. The developers also added to it the newly introduced sliding mechanics.

The game-mode was also mired in controversy. Many players deemed it a copy of the popular game Among Us. This prompted the developers to come forward and acknowledge that Impostors was indeed inspired by the game.

It is also rumored that this caused friction between the two organizations and delayed the eventual Fortnite x Among Us collaboration by many months.

Impostors being vaulted has the entire community divided. While many players are disheartened upon the departure of the mode, others welcome it as part of the lore. They believe that since the Bridge was destroyed in the war between the Seven and the Imagined Order, it is only logical to take appropriate action.

Waluigi Pinball Enjoyer @Flipside_64 @HYPEX It makes sense lore wise due to the destruction of the I.O. but I hope they make a revamped Impostors mode with The Seven faction instead of the I.O. @HYPEX It makes sense lore wise due to the destruction of the I.O. but I hope they make a revamped Impostors mode with The Seven faction instead of the I.O.

Amidst the ups and downs, Impostors has maintained its station as a fan-favorite. It is speculated that Creative mode will be getting an Impostors map, either in prefab or gallery. It is also rumored that players who have marked it as "favorite" will be able to play it even after the update.

The v21.50 update will mark the end of the Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration. It will reintroduce the Late Game Arena and might unvault a fan-favorite OG weapon.

