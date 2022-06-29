Fortnite Reality Tree is going rogue

Chapter 3 Season 3 introduced lots of new aspects to Fortnite and surprisingly left out an antagonist. After fighting the Imagined Order for several seasons (and aliens once, too), players finally seem to have a break.

Geno is still out there, but he's not presently going after the Zero Point or the island.

As a result, this season is more fun, vibrant, and relaxed. The Vibin' theme fits perfectly.

The Reality Tree is a big proponent of that, as it's turning everything brighter and more colorful. However, there have been plenty of questions about the tree's role, and a new theory might make that clearer.

The Reality Tree seems to be Fortnite's version of Yggdrasil, the tree in Norse mythology and the Marvel Cinematic Universe that holds every reality together. However, it might also be the adversary for this season.

Fortnite Reality Tree might be antagonist for Chapter 3 Season 3

The Reality Tree is slowly spreading across the island and infesting everything. It's taken Logjam Lumberyard and turned it into Logjam Lotus. It's brought Dusty Depot back.

The tree has also made some serious changes to Greasy Grove, which is nearly unrecognizable now.

This season's main storyline involves Zero Point and the Reality Tree, mainly about understanding the two and their relationship. One Reddit user came up with a theory about the latter's presence and power over the island.

They believe that the Devourer's Skeleton on the island will be powered by the Reality Tree and come back to life. The Seven, the main protectors of the island, will be forced to disconnect the Reality Tree from the Zero Point, so it can't do that.

Clearly, the Reality Tree has the power to do that since it brought back old POIs and changed new ones. To make matters even worse, The Seven might be unable to stop the rogue tree.

The Mecha was damaged in the Collision event, and it barely defeated Doctor Slone with a last gasp. It would not be ready for a battle of this magnitude, which is dangerous.

This could introduce the other potential antagonist for this season. Evie, a favorite fan character introduced this season, is part of the Syndicate Idol Set.

The Syndicate helped The Seven in their battle with the IO. However, they could feel like The Seven are making a mistake by trying to disconnect and potentially harm the Zero Point.

The Zero Point (Image via Epic Games)

That could set up another potential conflict between The Seven and another group on the island. While this season is currently peaceful, that might not be the case for the rest of the season.

No one knows what the Reality Tree and Zero Point are doing, and they could unknowingly bring harm and destruction to the Fortnite island. It could also cause a rift between two "good" groups on the island.

The Syndicate could become the bad guy, much like the IO did in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

