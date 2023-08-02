Fortnite Reboot Rally Quests (Chapter 4 Season 3): How to earn all free rewards

Fortnite Reboot Rally is back again for Chapter 4 Season 3. It's the Metaverse's own version of refer-a-friend of sortsd in-game. Players can earn numerous rewards simply by playing with friends and completing a few in-game Quests associated with the event. It will last until the end of the current season (August 26, 2023), giving players enough time to complete the tasks at hand.

There are four cosmetics items that can be earned by completing all Quests associated with the Reboot Rally event. Much like last time, players can choose the mode in which they are most comfortable with to complete the tasks. That said, here's how to earn all the free rewards.

How to earn all Reboot Rally (Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3) rewards

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Rally the squad! Reboot Rally is back and runs from August 1 at 9 AM ET to August 26, 2023, at 9 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/TwvnScF0Ll

To earn all the rewards, players will need to acquire a total of 200 points in-game. There are several ways to do this. You can either go for Reboot Rally Quests which provide a bulk of the points or complete Daily Quests associated with the event to earn points. Here are the list of Reboot Rally Quests:

Rally your friend(s) from the profile or the Reboot Rally (Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3) event panel

Complete a Battle Royale match with an eligible friend(s)

Earn experience with an eligible friend(s) in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble Save The World, and/or Creator-made experiences except those made using UEFN (Creative 2.0)

Rally a friend who has not played for 30 days or more and complete quests with them to earn rewards! #Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3 Reboot Rally quests are now live!Rally a friend who has not played for 30 days or more and complete quests with them to earn rewards! pic.twitter.com/XjMC788gUJ

As for the Daily Quests, they rotate every 24 hours and provide points depending on what the task at hand is. Depending on how challenging the Daily Quest is, certain ones provide more points than others. If you miss out on them there's no need to panic as there's a lot of time to get things done.

On that note, here's a breakdown of the number of points needed to unlock each cosmetic item:

Boot It (Spray) - 50 points

Polychrome Sunset (Wrap) - 100 points

Beach-Blasted Shark’s Tank (Back Bling) - 150 points

Starfall (Pickaxe) - 200 points

Although this may seem like a lot of points needed to unlock the cosmetic items, it's easy enough to unlock at least two after a few matches. That said, just play the game with a friend who has been Rebooted and the Quests will be completed organically.

What happens if I am unable to earn all Reboot Rally (Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3) rewards?

For those who are unable to earn all the freebies by the time the Reboot Rally (Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3) event ends, there's no need to worry. As is custom, the cosmetic items will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop later. The only downside to this is that players will have to spend V-Bucks to obtain them.

If you manage to earn two or three cosmetics during the Reboot Rally (Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3) event, the Bundle/Set in the Item Shop will be available at a discounted price. Nevertheless, it's better to earn them for free in-game when the opportunity is still present.