Fortnite player says Epic rigs the game during weekly quests, here's why

The developers often come up with creative Challenges/Quests for players to complete in Fortnite. The most creative of them all was when the community had to search for the coolest player on the island. It turned out that they had to look at themselves in a mirror in-game. Much the same way, as part of Week 5 Challenges in Chapter 4 Season 3, players were given a fun task - flipping vehicles.

The only problem with this Challenge is that for reasons unknown, players have not been able to flip over a vehicle. This is not a beginner or newbie complaining, but rather a seasoned player that has been playing for quite some time. According to the Reddit user no_quart3r_given, it has become near impossible to flip a vehicle and it's Epic's fault.

Fortnite community suspects Epic Games or rigging Fortnite Challenges

According to the post on Reddit, flipping vehicles is something that can be done easily. It's not rocket science, and for the most part it happens on a whim. In most scenarios, driving off a cliff is enough to flip the vehicle multiple times, but that's not the case. After the Challenge went live, players have been seemingly unable to flip any vehicle.

The original poster of the thread mentions that they've tried everything possible to flip a vehicle and have been unsuccessful. They have tried driving it sideways off a cliff, into a rift, and just about anywhere else that has uneven terrain, but to no end. While it seems that this user is the only one facing the issue, it's not the case. Here's what a few other players have to say about this strange predicament:

Seeing the comments, it's very evidence that players are having trouble flipping vehicles. While they were able to did it eventually, the task is harder than it should be for some strange reason. That said, while the conspiracy theory is that Epic Games altered some in-game files to make flipping vehicles harder, that's out of the question.

If anything, flipping a vehicle is not a norm in-game. Thus, when it has to be done as a Challenge, players are unable to actively do it correctly. Since everyone focuses on driving without crashing the vehicle, having to crash on purpose goes against better judgment and is difficult to execute. That said, it can get frustrating no doubt, but there is an easy way to get the job done.

How do you flip vehicles in Fortnite without breaking a sweat?

Positioning is key to flip vehicles (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The easiest way is to drive slowly alongside a cliff face and inch the vehicle off the edge a little by little. When the vehicle starts tilting, speed up and it should automatically flip as it rolls down the side of the cliff. It may take a few attempts if the vehicle has not been positioned correctly, but all in all, it's easy to execute.

Try landing at the Drift Ridge Landmark located north of Mega City. There are plenty of Nitro Drifters (cars) that can be used to complete the "Flip Vehicle" Challenge. That being said, there's no need to rush things as the Challenge will stay in-game until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

