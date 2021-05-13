Fortnite Rift Locations: Every NPC with a purchasable Rift in Season 6 (Week 9 Challenges)

Enjoy being teleported into the sky in an instant? If the answer is yes, then activating Fortnite Rift Locations in-game to complete the week 9 challenge "Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character," is the way to do it.

This Fortnite Season 6 Week 9 Challenge will probably be one of the most enjoyable quests players can take up to earn experience points. The challenge tasks players with locating NPCs who can activate Fortnite Rift Locations. However, activating a Rift from an NPC is not free. It will cost players 245 gold to activate a rift.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 9 Challenges (Image via Twitter, KaspolLeaks)

Thankfully, gold is easy to come by in Fortnite, and players will be rewarded well for completing this task. They can expect to earn 24,000 experience points for completing this Fortnite Season 2 Week 9 Challenge.

Several NPCs are scattered across the island, all of whom players can visit to activate a rift. Once activated, players will instantly be teleported into the air and will be able to once again deploy using a glider. So without further ado, here's where to find all the Fortnite Rift Locations in-game.

Fortnite Rift Locations: How to complete the "Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character" Week 9 Challenge

As mentioned above, players can visit many NPCs in-game to activate a Rift, and here are their locations:

Bunker Jonesy - Lockie's Lighthouse, Pristine Point, West of Shipwreck Cove, East of Misty Meadows, Rainbow Rentals, West of Stack Shack, South West of Slurp Swamp, Camp Cod, South of Mount F8, and East of Mount H7

Rebirth Raven - East of Fort Crumpet

Raz - Colossal Crops

Cabbie - Lazy Lake

Castaway Jonesy - Steam Stacks Island

Willow - Weeping Woods

While many of their Fortnite Rift Locations are in-game, a few are safer than others, owing to not being hot drop zones. Players looking to do the challenge in peace should stick to the locations that are on the edge of the map, as fewer players drop to these locations.

Note: Players only need to activate a rift once to complete the challenge

