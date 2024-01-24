Fortnite Rocket Racing concept artist creates Llama Car, community wants it added in-game 

In a recent display of creativity by a Fortnite Rocket Racing concept artist on Reddit, the community is abuzz with excitement as the artist reveals an adorable and exciting Llama Car design.

The new car body concept is designed for the Rocket Racing game mode and seamlessly brings the iconic Fortnite mascot into the adrenaline-filled racing experience. The fast-paced Rocket Racing game mode was added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1, in a collaborative venture with Rocket League, alongside LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite festival.

With players immersing themselves in the high-speed racing environments that the game mode brings, this imaginative new design by Fortnite Rocket Racing concept artist u/Mark_vanguard has become a captivating concept that has attracted the attention of many in the community.

The community reacts to the Fortnite Rocket Racing concept artist's design for the Llama Car

The design concept presented by the Fortnite Rocket Racing concept artist integrates the distinctive features of the iconic Llama mascot. The mouth has been transformed into a front bumper while the eyes are turned into vibrant lights, accentuated by the iconic blue, purple, and cyan color scheme of the Loot Llama.

The community's response to the Fortnite Rocket Racing concept artist's idea for a Llama Car has been incredibly positive, as players have expressed admiration for u/Mike_vanguard's creative vision for the vehicle. However, some players took a humorous approach to the Rocket Racing concept.

While they appreciated how interesting the Llama Car is, they expressed how Epic Games would end up attaching a substantial price tag and charging thousands of V-Bucks if the Llama Car ended up in the game. This is in reference to the recent release of new car bodies in the Fortnite item shop costing up to 4000 V-Bucks, leaving many players confused.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the Rocket Racing game mode continues to provide players with a high-octane racing experience, the visionary design for the Llama Car by the Fortnite Rocket Racing concept artist u/Mark_vanguard proposes an intriguing prospect for the game mode's future.

Note that if the concept were to materialize in-game, it would potentially make its way into Rocket League, given how Epic Games has been pushing the cross-game integration between its titles. While the design is still a fan-made concept, whether Epic Games brings the Llama Car into the Rocket Racing game mode remains to be seen.

