Fortnite Rocket Racing could be made better with just a few changes, players state

Fortnite Rocket Racing, the game's latest collaboration with Rocket League, has quickly become a popular addition, offering adrenaline-pumping races and high-speed thrills. With Rocket League vehicles and new tracks developed by Psyonix, the game mode is a seamless and engaging blend of these games' universes.

However, players have recently been sharing their thoughts on how the mode could be elevated to new heights with a few key improvements that primarily focus on enhancing meaningful rewards and customization options.

How Rocket Racing can be improved in Fortnite

An array of prominent suggestions came from Twitter user ScyanYT, a creator who focuses on Fortnite's storyline and lore. The user advocates for more customization choices for the vehicles used in Rocket Racing. The idea is to make each vehicle feel more personalized and worth investing in for players, allowing them to express their unique stylistic flair on the track.

Players are eager for a broader range of cosmetic options and modifications, including unique fire trails for boosts, different materials for colors, and varying fire effects or colors reminiscent of Rocket League's features. Additionally, adding features like allowing players to place their sprays on specific car parts opens up new avenues for customization, adding value to the sprays and enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.

The post by ScyanYT also suggests that specific milestones should call for rewards to keep Fortnite players motivated and engaged. While a bunch of Ranked rewards are already available, including the Jackie skin for reaching Gold rank, introducing challenges for rewards could be a great way to get more eyes on the game mode.

Implementing challenges tied to Rocket Racing, such as achieving specific in-game objectives or completing a certain number of races, would give players a sense of accomplishment and a clear goal to work toward. Additionally, offering exclusive rewards like car skins, boosts, or other customization options encourages players to play the Rocket Racing game modes actively and unlock these items.

While the introduction of additional rewards and customization choices is exciting, ensuring that these features remain available to a broader player base is important. Striking the right balance between maintaining an inclusive Fortnite experience and providing enticing content is crucial for the long-term success of Rocket Racing. Here are some other suggestions from the community:

As Fortnite and Rocket Racing continue to evolve, player feedback becomes instrumental in shaping the direction of in-game features. The calls for rewarding gameplay and enhanced customization align with Epic Games' commitment to providing dynamic and engaging experiences for its community.

