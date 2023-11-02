Fortnite teaser confirms Kado Thorne tortured Jonesy in a bunker

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 racing towards its conclusion, players are excited to see what the next season holds in store for them. Meanwhile, a new revelation regarding Kado Thorne and Bunker Jonesy has come to light, tying the two crucial storyline characters in with the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 5's themes of time travel.

Kado Thorne, the enigmatic vampire revenant who has served as the primary antagonist of Chapter 4 Season 4, has been using his time machine to traverse the Fortnite timeline and collect relics from the past. However, a recent twist hints at how he acquired the knowledge of the events in the game, owing it to Bunker Jonesy.

Bunker Jonesy's role in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's storyline

The revelation leads back to the seasonal trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It featured a scene of Bunker Jonesy being imprisoned inside a cell, presumably put there on Kado Thorne's orders for his time travel plans.

Being one of Jonesy's oldest snapshots, Bunker Jonesy had a unique understanding of the game's lore and storyline when he made his first appearance in Chapter 1 Season 9. He was aware of the Island's history, past live events, and the overarching narrative that shaped Chapter 1 of Fortnite. This knowledge undoubtedly made him a valuable asset, or perhaps a vulnerable target, for Kado Thorne's sinister intentions.

Ever since his arrival on the Island, Kado Thorne has seemed determined to unravel the timeline's secrets and identify specific moments to visit in order to collect his prized relics.

Bunker Jonesy has been absent from the Chapter 4 Season 4 narrative, apart from his appearance in the seasonal trailer. This more or less confirms that Kado Thorne resorted to extreme measures, including torture, to extract crucial information about the timeline from the former.

Kado Thorne's Time Machine plays a huge part in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

This revelation is more than enough to capture players' attention. However, another twist regarding Kado Thorne's Time Machine adds another layer of intrigue to the enigmatic vampire's plans.

It has now been officially confirmed that the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 5, or Chapter 4 Season OG, being dubbed "Fortnite OG," will take players back to the early days, all the way back to Chapter 1.

The idea of taking a nostalgic trip to Chapter 1 is captivating. But a leak from prominent leaker ShiinaBR suggested that the upcoming season's time travel journey won't be deliberate, but rather caused by a malfunction in the Time Machine.

This adds to the ever-growing anticipation for Chapter 4 Season OG, as it will be interesting to see how Kado Thorne's Time Machine will fit into taking players back to the classic days. And especially how it will affect the game's narrative moving forward.

