Fortnite's new in-game timer, explained

It is not too strange to come across timers while playing Fortnite. They appear in the sky and are large enough for everyone to see. These timers count down the days and hours left to an upcoming live event. Once the dust settles, it disappears from sight.

This is something absolutely normal in-game. Players have seen this for years and are now accustomed to it. However, it would seem that there is a new in-game timer present on the map. With no live event in sight, what exactly could it herald?

Mysterious timer is ticking down the time in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The large holographic timer was discovered and posted to Reddit by user Xx_Rick_Rolled_xX. It is visible in the air at Sleepy Sound. The clock reads "00:52," signifying a countdown. This left the user perplexed and confused.

Taking into consideration that nothing ever happens at Sleepy Sound, seeing a countdown timer is rather alarming. The user asked other community members as to what this could mean. However, other redditors began to quip about the situation, which led to some hilarious replies:

Jokes aside, there is no need to panic about the timer. A user named InfinityDweller2005 took the time to explain exactly what the timer is. According to them, the timer at Sleepy Sound is merely showcasing the in-game time of Fortnite.

They elaborated on the game's day/night system and said:

Even though this question has been answered, there is another relevant question at hand, which is: "Why is there a timer at Sleepy Sound?" Well, that is easy enough to answer.

Is the Sleepy Sound timer a secret countdown for an event?

While some clickbait content creators may state that the clock is counting down to a secret event, this take is far from the truth.

Making the timer as small as possible and adding it to a relatively quiet POI makes no sense in terms of hype generation and marketing. No one will take notice and the traction on social media will grind to a halt. That being said, the purpose of the timer is rudimentary.

For those unaware, back when Tilted Towers became Neo Tilted in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, there was a clock tower in the POI that had a similar timer atop the structure. It too showcased the day/cycle in Fortnite.

In the current season, since the introduction of the Reality Tree, the POI has been cycling between four different versions of its own reality, which are as follows:

Neo

Wild West

Coliseum

Coral

Thus, when players enter a match with Neo reality activated, they are able to see a mini-version of this holographic timer in Sleepy Sound. Unfortunately, the timer does not allude to any secret events or special countdowns. It is just a simple holographic clock.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you encountered this in-game timer yet? Yes No 0 votes so far