Fortnite's realistic graphics will blow your mind

Fortnite Battle Royale has gone through numerous changes in the past. The video game was first released in September 2017, and nearly five years later, it still has millions of players diving into the game every day.

Epic Games has released over two hundred updates for the title so far, and that is a big reason why the game has managed to stay relevant. New content is what keeps the community coming back, and this content-release strategy has worked perfectly so far.

There is a big difference between Chapter 1 and Chapter 3. Aside from gameplay changes, new mechanics, and different items, Epic Games has also made changes to the graphics.

The game developer will most likely keep improving the game to keep it popular for at least a few more years. While fans can expect Fortnite to always have cartoonish graphics, one player has recently created a concept for what the game might look like in the future.

Fortnite's future graphics looks amazing in this fan-made concept

YouTuber 12thHour is very popular for his concepts associated with Fortnite Battle Royale. He is incredibly talented in both 3D modeling and video editing, which is why his videos look incredible. Furthermore, he is very creative and has some fantastic ideas for the game.

In the past, he showed what having new building pieces would be like in the game. He also recreated a full-size Mecha from The Collision live event in Chapter 3 Season 3.

In one of his latest videos, the content creator displayed what Fortnite would look like with futuristic graphics.

As you can see in the video above, the realistic footage of the game looks incredible! However, most players agree that it's just too much and that it wouldn't fit the familiar style of the game.

This definitely makes sense, and realistic graphics would probably ruin Fortnite Battle Royale. Additionally, having such graphics would require better hardware, and one of the advantages of Epic Games' magnum opus is its optimization that lets players play the game even on low-end devices.

How did the YouTuber create realistic graphics for Fortnite?

The 12thHour video showcased the entire process of making realistic graphics for the popular video game. Instead of making mods, which would be against the terms and conditions of the game, the content creator used Blender, a 3D-computer graphics software.

Blender is very difficult to use, but people who are skilled can make amazing things through it, including new animations and even video games.

12thHour used realistic graphic assets for his video. For example, Epic Games uses cartoonish-looking rocks, but the YouTuber used a realistic 3D model of this object.

CRAZYMichael @CRAZYMichael1 @l2thhour Fortnite looks better with the OG cartoony graphics than realistic graphics. @l2thhour Fortnite looks better with the OG cartoony graphics than realistic graphics.

The content creator also simulated a river for the video and added some plants and trees as additional details. Lastly, it was time to add some buildings in the background, which is why 12thHour created some urban buildings similar to Tilted Towers. He also added a big mountain in the background.

After the entire scene was put together, the YouTuber added character animations and some birds flying over the scene. The entire video, which was only 15 seconds long, took 24 hours to render, which is insane!

However, fans can all agree that Fortnite with futuristic graphics looks amazing! While enhancing the graphics in the game to such a degree wouldn't make a lot of sense and would likely take away from its inherent visual appeal, it's still great to see what it would look like with realistic graphics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far