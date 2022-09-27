Fortnite on Scratch is the goofiest thing the Internet has to offer

Fortnite on Scratch is one of the weirdest yet most enjoyable versions of the game so far. Players can hot-drop into a match unlike any they have played before. It was developed by a user, ScratchMonster75, on the Scratch website, which is the world’s largest coding community for children.

The rules are simple, and winning is all about playing it right. That being said, the choice of landing areas is rather limited. Players can choose between Tomato Town and Dusty Divot. Once they touch the ground, much like the original game, they need to gear up and survive until the end.

Welcome to Fortnite on Scratch (Image via Scratch/ScratchMonster75)

They will be able to do this by acquiring weapons, healing items, and of course, by thinning out the competition. While the character may not be reminiscent of a known face from the actual game, it is good enough.

Aside from combat, players can also do the Orange Juice emote and buy a custom skin for their character. Here is what the developer has to say about his creation

"Based on the game: Fortnite Battle Royale. I release weekly patches for this game every Saturday, which will fix bugs and add new items/locations. Things may get really glitchy after your first match, and may automatically give you a victory royale as soon as you land. I tried creating a storm, but that didn't work right, so for now there is no storm. However, these fixes may come later."

While not everything works as intended, the developer sure has put in a lot of time and energy into coding and creating this spin-off from the main game. In total, six updates were released for this version of Fortnite on Scratch. Sadly, it seems that the project was abandoned after the v3.0 update.

What do netizens think of Fortnite on Scratch?

Despite the game being goofy, the general feedback and reception is rather positive. Keeping bugs and glitches aside, it is genuinely fun and a great stressbuster in general.

Furthermore, with matches that only have five opponents, rounds are quick and effortless to breeze through. Unfortunately, not everyone shares this opinion. A user by the name of flash-lever2 had this to say:

"This game does not make sense."

Taking into consideration that it is a side project made for fun, expecting a lot makes no sense either. That being said, winning isn’t always easy. AI is aggressive and will attack as soon as possible.

Negative HP and still alive? (Image via Scratch/ScratchMonster75)

Much like bots from the actual game, the ones here also exhibit smart aim and attack relentlessly. Thanks to glitches, it makes matches more interesting. Here is what user Hyperkid_2012 had to say about Fortnite on Scratch:

"It was very glitchy because when I died I was still alive but apart from that I will give it a solid 7/10 just because of the glitch and keybinds."

With all that being said, it is unclear why the project was abandoned or whether or not the creator will ever get back to updating the game. On that note, even in its present conditions, the game is still playable and is likely to remain that way until further notice. Here is the link: Fortnite on Scratch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far