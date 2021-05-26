Fortnite Season 7: All hidden easter eggs revealed after the last update of Season 6

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 6 approaching its end and Season 7 just around the corner, the latest Fortnite update has brought with it several clues to help loopers decipher what might be waiting for them.

These newer in-game additions have players wondering about next season's storyline as hints of mischievous gods and friends from the beyond are found throughout the map.

Fortnite Season 7 is coming, and so are Aliens?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 was titled "Primal," bringing loopers face to face with prehistoric raptors and wild NPCs like Tirana. With Fortnite's latest update, though, it seems developers are slingshotting players forward and into the future from the past.

A video from the ever-trustworthy and entertaining PlayStationGrenade sheds some light onto what players are picking up on that supports theories centered around the expected in-game appearances of Unidentified Flying Objects.

Although PlayStationGrenade's video looks at several new map updates and more, most of the content focuses on the inclusion of aliens on the battlefield. Adam's commentary directs loopers' attention to a shiny, tin foil hat that is typically used to protect one's thoughts from mind-reading aliens. The hat is beside a communications radio and found near Deadshot's current in-game location, found around Leaky Lake.

Though the tin foil hat might be too small of a clue for players to really get behind the speculation that aliens might arrive, PlayStationGrenade's video also highlights the inclusion of posters illustrating aliens and humans holding hands across the world. Though these posters might read a bit too much like those in Jordan Peele's 2019 horror film "Us," they nonetheless blatantly include aliens.

Aliens may very well be on their way to join the loop, as well as some other beings that are out of this world. PlayStationGrenade's video highlights one of the most recent rewards for Fortnite Crew Members that features another hidden message.

Silhouettes of the infamous Loki and famous Thor can be seen behind the Cuddle Team Leader in the above loading screen. Between their blatant shadowy appearance and Fortnite's continuous inclusion of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters and storylines, it is extremely likely that Fortnite fans can expect to see these iconic characters in Chapt 2 Season 7.

Beyond these major developments, Adam also notes in his video with PlayStationGrenade that the hay in all of the fields has been cut down, even more gnomes have been arrested, and the famous hill-top chair has shrunk even more.

Although nothing has been confirmed regarding the official focus of Fortnite's next season, Fortnite Season 6 seems to be setting everything up for aliens to come aboard the Battle Bus.

Beyond the introduction of The Foundation along with the introduction of the Spire and its Assassins and Guardians at the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 6, all of the latest hidden messages in the current Fortnite update seem to be solidifying the space-based speculation.