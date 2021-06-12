Fortnite Season 7: All Payphones, Mending Machines, Upgrade Benches, and Weapon-O-Matic locations

Fortnite Season 7 brings to the table a whole new set of in-game mechanics. From upgrade stations to weapon vending machines and everything in-between. Players can now spend their gold bars on more than just buying weapons from NPCs.

Epic Games has done a great job of spreading out these new interactive devices across the island. This will ensure that every player gets the chance to use them during gameplay (if they have enough gold that is). But enough talk, it's time to check out these new devices, and figure out where to find them and what they do.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 Payphone locations:

There are currently 15 locations in-game where players can accept calls from payphones and select Gold Quests. Keep in mind that only a limited amount of these quests can be accepted at once. Here are their locations:

Holly Hedges

Believer Beach

Pleasant Park

Blue Steel Bridge

Mowdown

Northeast of Dinky Dish

South of Steamy Spaceship

South of Steel Farm

Retail Row

Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck

Catty Corner

Yellow Steel Bridge

Misty Meadows

Southeast of Hydro 16

Slurpy Swamp

Fortnite Season 7 Mending Machine locations:

Mending machines can be the difference between elimination and survival. These machines can heal players, as well as dispense bandages and shield potions in exchange for gold bars. There are a total of 12 of them in-game at the moment. Here are their locations.

Chonker's Customs

West of Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake

Purple Steel Bridge

Gas N' Grub

South of Steel Farm

Viking Vessel

Boney Burbs

Believer Beach

Pleasant Park

Blue Steel Bridge

East of Dink Dish

fortnite vending machine called me bestie pic.twitter.com/UDrYmgb204 — 🍼🐰💕 marta (@ButchyBanana) June 12, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 Upgrade Bench locations:

There are currently 18 different locations from where players can upgrade their weapons in-game. But given the steep price of upgrading weapons, finding better ones is more economical at the moment. Nonetheless, here are their locations:

Lonely Lander

Catty Corner

Retail Row

Dirty Docks

Compact Cars

Corny Complex

Steamy Stacks

Craggy Cliffs

Sheriff's Office

Dusted Depot

Risky Reels

Hydro 16

Shanty Town

The Durr Burger

Viking Vessel

Believer Beach

Crashed Cargo

Southwest of Lockie's Lighthouse

Oh yea upgrade benches are back #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/PSCHrcj6OM — Devon Ψ (@ExiIedVanity) June 8, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 Weapon-O-Matic locations:

For players uninterested in looking for weapons, there's always the option to buy them in-game with some gold bars. There are a whopping 29 Weapon-o-Matic machines located all across the island. Here are their locations.

Catty Corner

Lazy Lake

Retail Row (2)

Lake Canoe

Dirty Docks (2)

Steamy Stacks (2)

Dinky Dish

The Orchard

Corny Complex

Craggy Cliffs (2)

Risky Reels

Defiant Dish

Misty Meadows (2)

Slurpy Swamp (2)

Dampy Dish

The Durr Burger

Weeping Woods (2)

Pleasant Park

Destined Dish

Believer Beach

Fort Crumpet

