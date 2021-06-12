Fortnite Season 7: All Payphones, Mending Machines, Upgrade Benches, and Weapon-O-Matic locations

Fortnite Season 7 brings to the table a whole new set of in-game mechanics. From upgrade stations to weapon vending machines and everything in-between. Players can now spend their gold bars on more than just buying weapons from NPCs.
Epic Games has done a great job of spreading out these new interactive devices across the island. This will ensure that every player gets the chance to use them during gameplay (if they have enough gold that is). But enough talk, it's time to check out these new devices, and figure out where to find them and what they do.
Fortnite Season 7 Payphone locations:
There are currently 15 locations in-game where players can accept calls from payphones and select Gold Quests. Keep in mind that only a limited amount of these quests can be accepted at once. Here are their locations:
- Holly Hedges
- Believer Beach
- Pleasant Park
- Blue Steel Bridge
- Mowdown
- Northeast of Dinky Dish
- South of Steamy Spaceship
- South of Steel Farm
- Retail Row
- Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck
- Catty Corner
- Yellow Steel Bridge
- Misty Meadows
- Southeast of Hydro 16
- Slurpy Swamp
Fortnite Season 7 Mending Machine locations:
Mending machines can be the difference between elimination and survival. These machines can heal players, as well as dispense bandages and shield potions in exchange for gold bars. There are a total of 12 of them in-game at the moment. Here are their locations.
- Chonker's Customs
- West of Misty Meadows
- Lazy Lake
- Purple Steel Bridge
- Gas N' Grub
- South of Steel Farm
- Viking Vessel
- Boney Burbs
- Believer Beach
- Pleasant Park
- Blue Steel Bridge
- East of Dink Dish
Fortnite Season 7 Upgrade Bench locations:
There are currently 18 different locations from where players can upgrade their weapons in-game. But given the steep price of upgrading weapons, finding better ones is more economical at the moment. Nonetheless, here are their locations:
- Lonely Lander
- Catty Corner
- Retail Row
- Dirty Docks
- Compact Cars
- Corny Complex
- Steamy Stacks
- Craggy Cliffs
- Sheriff's Office
- Dusted Depot
- Risky Reels
- Hydro 16
- Shanty Town
- The Durr Burger
- Viking Vessel
- Believer Beach
- Crashed Cargo
- Southwest of Lockie's Lighthouse
Fortnite Season 7 Weapon-O-Matic locations:
For players uninterested in looking for weapons, there's always the option to buy them in-game with some gold bars. There are a whopping 29 Weapon-o-Matic machines located all across the island. Here are their locations.
- Catty Corner
- Lazy Lake
- Retail Row (2)
- Lake Canoe
- Dirty Docks (2)
- Steamy Stacks (2)
- Dinky Dish
- The Orchard
- Corny Complex
- Craggy Cliffs (2)
- Risky Reels
- Defiant Dish
- Misty Meadows (2)
- Slurpy Swamp (2)
- Dampy Dish
- The Durr Burger
- Weeping Woods (2)
- Pleasant Park
- Destined Dish
- Believer Beach
- Fort Crumpet
