Fortnite Season 7 leaks: All Week 3 Epic challenges and how to complete them

It's become quite the reccurring theme for Fortnite Season 7 leaks to reveal the weekly challenges well in advance. While most players would rather just go ahead and wing these challenges, others prefer to get the details ahead of time.

The week 3 challenges for Fortnite Season 7 seem to be rather easy. Given that players will be busy completing the more demanding Cosmic Summer challenges, this seems like a fair trade. Without further ado, it's time to dive headfirst into the new challenges.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Week 3 Epic challenges

List of all challenges

Before discussing how to complete each of these challenges, it's time to talk about the rewards. Completing a challenge gives players 30,000 experience points. Completing all seven will reward players with 210,000 XP.

These are the Epic challenges for week 3 in Fortnite Season 7:

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use nuts and bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Completing all Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Epic challenges

1) Dance near a lit campfire

Completing this challenge is as easy as it gets. Players will need to gather some wood, find a campfire, activate it, and use an emote near it while it's active.

2) Catch fish at fishing spots

Catching fish at a fishing spot is probably the easiest challenge this week. All players need to do is locate a fishing rod, find one of the many fishing spots, and catch fish.

3) Destroy Boats

To complete this Fortnite Week 3 challenge quickly, players can go to the POI known as the Drop Shop, which is located to the south of the Aftermath. The POI in question will have at least three boats present at all times.

To complete this Fortnite Week 3 challenge quickly, players can go to the POI known as the Drop Shop, which is located to the south of the Aftermath. The POI in question will have at least three boats present at all times.

4) Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken

During Fortnite Season 6, gliding with a chicken was the new hype, and by the looks of it, Epic Games is trying to bring it back.

To complete this quest, players can do one of two things: either build upward and then jump off and glide with a chicken, or find a high location and jump off with a chicken.

5) Finish in the top 10

Players need to survive by any means possible to complete this challenge. The best way to finish in the top 10 would be to play super aggressively, or as a safer option, extremely passively.

6) Travel between Porta-Potties

Located at the back of the house in Corny Complex is a Porta-Pottie that players can use to finish this quest. Upon entering the hiding spot, players will be teleported into the underground IO complex.

7) Use nuts and bolts

Players will need to locate Red Tool Boxes to collect Nuts and Bolts. Once collected, players can use it to upgrade their weapons for free.

Players will need to locate Red Tool Boxes to collect Nuts and Bolts. Once collected, players can use it to upgrade their weapons for free.

Note - These Fortnite Season 7 leaks for Epic challenges may be subject to change

