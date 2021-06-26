Fortnite Season 7 Leaks: Coral Castle set to turn into a 'Dusty Depot' style POI 

Fortnite Season 7 saw the Battle Royale island go from a "primal" era to being inundated with savvy space-tech including innumerable UFOs and weapons from the future.

While the swing between the two distant timelines may have been a bit too much during the start of the season, the community seems content with the ‘Invasion’ that befell the island as of now.

The Mothership that hovers around the Fortnite Season 7 map (Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter)

Although there has been discontent with Fortnite Season 7 due to no new POIS in the "Map Change" section, fans have appreciated the massive adjustments to the weapons roster, in-game mechanics and addition of UFOs.

Now, however, various Fortnite Season 7 leaks are pointing towards major changes to multiple areas of the map, with one of them being the dreaded Coral Castle.

Fortnite Season 7 Leaks: This could be the end-of-line for Coral Castle

A few hours ago, a renowned Fortnite data-miner HYPEX tweeted out a list of map changes that are inbound, likely with the next update (v17.20).

Upcoming Map Changes:



- Alien Parasites will takeover: Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods & Holly Hedges.

- Coral Castle will be abducted by the Mothership in chunks which will leave a crater where the IO will have their camp then Kymera will appear there with an exotic Burst Pulse Rifle. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 26, 2021

HYPEX outlines three POIs that will soon be taken over by Alien Parasites, a new breed on the Fortnite island that sticks onto your head and slowly sucks up players’ health while also gaining a speed & jump boost.

The following locations are set to be infested:

Lazy Lake

Weeping Woods

Holly Hedges

Additionally, Coral Castle, which is now clearly one of the least visited POIs on the map, is expected to be "abducted" inside the giant mothership that hovers above the Fortnite island.

Earlier this month, HYPEX also tweeted out an image that shows what Coral Castle would look like after it gets destroyed.

Coral Castle will get destroyed at some point and possibly replaced (MAYBE because of the mothership)



Thanks to @ximton for loading this POI in the game & thanks to @grumbae & @Mang0e_ for letting us know! pic.twitter.com/UJb4NVHThu — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 11, 2021

As the monstrous vessel ‘abducts’ Coral Castle off its spot, it is expected to level a Dusty-depot styled crater in the ground which would then be home to IO. The latter have existed on the island since the start of Fortnite Season 7 whilst trying to find a way to communicate with the other-worldly beings.

The Fortnite leak via HYPEX also suggests that Kymera, in his NPC form, will scout the crater and will sell the ‘Exotic Burst Pulse Rifle’ for gold.

