Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Morty and Janky skin, Female Dire, and flying wildlife

When the Rick and Morty collaboration was teased for Fortnite Season 7, fans went berserk. However, disappointment soon followed, as it turned out that only Grandpa Rick would be making it to the Island, while Morty would remain a pickaxe.

Well, by the looks of it, that's all about to change soon, as the Mecha Morty skin was recently leaked and showcased on Twitter. Additionally, Guggimon's best friend, Janky, will also be getting his skin added to Fortnite.

Fortnite leaks reveal some amazing new content coming to the current season

1) Morty and Janky skin

With less than a month to go until Fortnite Season 8, fans can rest easy knowing that a Morty skin will be coming to the item shop soon. The skin will feature Morty Smith in a light mecha suit, carrying a Mr. Meeseeks Box in his backpack.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the bundle will also feature a Space Snake Pickaxe alongside a wrap. The former is supposedly reactive as it will be moving about as well.

Forgot to tweet this, here's Morty's pickaxe & Wrap. The pickaxe is based off the Space Snake from one of the episodes + it moves! (Thanks @Not0fficer for remining me & for the help) pic.twitter.com/sBeCFGkgb6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

With Grandpa Rick being reunited with Morty, it's only fair that Guggimon has his best friend Janky in-game with him as well. Much like the Morty skin, Janky will more than likely also come with his own back bling and pickaxe. However, it's too soon to speculate about him.

2) Female Dire

The Dire skin is a cosmetic item that fans have long sought. It was last seen during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6 when it was made available to Battle Pass holders.

Peculiarly, the Dire skin was teased at the start of that season. However, fans never got to see it in the shop when the season went live, and it was only available to Battle Pass holders. Now, by the looks of it, a Female Dire skin may be coming to the game soon.

However, according to HYPEX, while the cosmetic does have an ID, it's still yet to be decided, so fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet. When and if the Female Dire skin goes live, it will more than likely be a Battle Pass exclusive as well.

We will get a Female Dire at some point, she has an id but its still "TO BE DECIDED" so its still in very early stages!



Also they had plans for a "Summer Terrarium" Pet but idk what happened to it.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

3) Upcoming flying wildlife

Fortnite Season 6 saw the introduction of numerous land-based wild animals to the game. They were added to supply meat and bones to allow players to craft.

According to the latest leaks, a new type of animal will soon be added to the game. In addition to dropping meat on elimination, they will also drop weapons such as the Purple Scar or SMG.

Epic Games is yet to reveal any information about the same

More info about the upcoming flying wild life animals:



- They will come in 2 sizes: Big & Small

- Big ones drop Purple Scar or Purple SMG + 1-3 Meat

- Small ones only drop 1-3 Meat — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Imposter LTM mode will grant players 15,000 XP every 10 minutes

Edited by Ravi Iyer