Ranking Fortnite Season 7's sweatiest skins 

There are sweats everywhere in Fortnite. People who try their hardest to win are prevalent in every game, but especially in a game like Fortnite. That can be frustrating for some players, but there's often some giveaways that can help players identify and avoid sweats. Huge builds, edits and other clues can help the more casual players detect the sweats, but there is one way to often identify sweats: their skin. Here are the sweatiest skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Ranking sweatiest skins that players have in Fortnite

10) Ariana Grande

Following her addition for the Rift Tour, almost everybody has this skin. The Rift Tour events have been littered with Ariana Grande skins, and if one appears in-game, there's a high likelihood it's a sweat.

With more than 78 million viewers, Ariana Grande breaks the record for the most watched concert in Fortnite, beating Travis Scott who achieved 11.7 million. Congratulations Ariana! pic.twitter.com/Osash3DCvO — グランデ (@elysssian) August 8, 2021

9) Guggimon

Guggimon, the Instagram influencer, has become a rather popular skin. Added as part of the most recent battle pass, Guggimon has quickly become popular among sweats and pro players.

8) Rick Sanchez

Also a part of the current battle pass, Rick Sanchez has become rather popular among the same group of players. He's definitely the most popular skin from the battle pass and many sweats like using him for a variety of reasons.

Rick Sanchez in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

7) Incinerator Kuno

The Incinerator Kuno is one of the coolest skins in the game. This just makes it all the more likely to be used by sweats. Winning and looking cool? That's the dream for them and Incinerator Kuno allows for both.

Incinerator Kuno. Image via Epic Games

6) Rebirth Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is one of the most prominent pop culture characters right now, and it only makes sense for Fortnite to included her. She's extremely popular in Fortnite, and especially with sweats. The Rebirth style has quickly become the go-to style.

Rebirth Harley Quinn. Image via Epic Games

5) Birdie

Birdie has sort of taken the place of the soccer skins, which were infamously sweaty. Birdie represents the generic athlete skin that the soccer skins also represented, so it makes perfect sense why this is a sweaty skin.

Birdie. Image via Epic Games

4) Modena Icon

The Modena Icon has quickly become a popular skin among the sweats. The Ferrari collaboration has given them an excellent new skin to use, not to mention how cool it really is.

3) Doctor Slone

Slone may be the most important character of Fortnite Season 7, so her inclusion among the sweats is no surprise. Slone is a battle pass skin, meaning sweats are even more likely to have her.

Doctor Slone. Image via Epic Games

2) Sunny

Sunny, more specifically Beachcomber Sunny, is one of the biggest skins in the game right now. Many pros and sweats enjoy using this skin, so if it appears in-game, it's probably a sweat.

1) Dizzie

The top spot here goes to Dizzie. She was added very recently as part of the starter pack and has quickly become one of the sweatiest skins in Fortnite history.

Dizzie. Image via Epic Games

