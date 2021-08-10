Ranking Fortnite Season 7's sweatiest skins 

There are sweats everywhere in Fortnite. People who try their hardest to win are prevalent in every game, but especially in a game like Fortnite. That can be frustrating for some players, but there's often some giveaways that can help players identify and avoid sweats. Huge builds, edits and other clues can help the more casual players detect the sweats, but there is one way to often identify sweats: their skin. Here are the sweatiest skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.
Ranking sweatiest skins that players have in Fortnite
10) Ariana Grande
Following her addition for the Rift Tour, almost everybody has this skin. The Rift Tour events have been littered with Ariana Grande skins, and if one appears in-game, there's a high likelihood it's a sweat.
9) Guggimon
Guggimon, the Instagram influencer, has become a rather popular skin. Added as part of the most recent battle pass, Guggimon has quickly become popular among sweats and pro players.
8) Rick Sanchez
Also a part of the current battle pass, Rick Sanchez has become rather popular among the same group of players. He's definitely the most popular skin from the battle pass and many sweats like using him for a variety of reasons.
7) Incinerator Kuno
The Incinerator Kuno is one of the coolest skins in the game. This just makes it all the more likely to be used by sweats. Winning and looking cool? That's the dream for them and Incinerator Kuno allows for both.
6) Rebirth Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn is one of the most prominent pop culture characters right now, and it only makes sense for Fortnite to included her. She's extremely popular in Fortnite, and especially with sweats. The Rebirth style has quickly become the go-to style.
5) Birdie
Birdie has sort of taken the place of the soccer skins, which were infamously sweaty. Birdie represents the generic athlete skin that the soccer skins also represented, so it makes perfect sense why this is a sweaty skin.
4) Modena Icon
The Modena Icon has quickly become a popular skin among the sweats. The Ferrari collaboration has given them an excellent new skin to use, not to mention how cool it really is.
3) Doctor Slone
Slone may be the most important character of Fortnite Season 7, so her inclusion among the sweats is no surprise. Slone is a battle pass skin, meaning sweats are even more likely to have her.
2) Sunny
Sunny, more specifically Beachcomber Sunny, is one of the biggest skins in the game right now. Many pros and sweats enjoy using this skin, so if it appears in-game, it's probably a sweat.
1) Dizzie
The top spot here goes to Dizzie. She was added very recently as part of the starter pack and has quickly become one of the sweatiest skins in Fortnite history.
