Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 challenges leaked: Full list of all Legendary & Epic challenges

While the Fortnite Summer Cosmic challenge may be stealing the spotlight at the moment, it's once again rotation time for the weekly challenges in-game. In just a few hours, week 4 of Fortnite Season 7 will begin, and with it, new challenges for players to complete.

There are five new Legendary and seven new Epic challenges which players can complete to earn 165,000 and 210,000 experience points respectively. Without further ado, here is the list of all Season 7 Week 4 Legendary and Epic challenges.

There might be a giant mothership in the sky but there's no time like the present to PARTY 🥳👽



Cosmic Summer has begun! Join us for:



-Returning LTMs and Creative Islands

-Creative Challenges and free rewards

-New and returning summer Outfitshttps://t.co/Lq3QzOHuBt pic.twitter.com/SBWku2ecIi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 22, 2021

Complete list of all leaked Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary and Epic challenges

List of all leaked Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary challenges:

Search the farm for clues - 0/2 (45,000 XP)

Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places - 0/3 (30,000 XP)

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows - 0/4 (30,000 XP)

Collect doomsday preppers guide - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Forage for food, need supplies - 0/5 (30,000 XP)

Leaked Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary challenges (image via ShotgunDr/Twitter)

List of all leaked Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Epic challenges:

Deal damage near an Abductor - 0/1000 (30,000 XP)

Destroy hiding places - 0/3 (30,000 XP)

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery - 0/5 (30,000 XP)

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Hunt an infected animal - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Travel in a Saucer - 0/1000 (30,000 XP)

Abduct an opponent with a Saucer tractor beam - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Leaked Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Epic challenges (Image via ThePlatiumAgent/Twitter)

When do the Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary and Epic challenges go live?

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary and Epic challenges are scheduled to go live on June 30th at 10 AM ET and July 1st at 10 AM ET respectively.

Please note that given the sporadic time changes for the Cosmic Summer challenges, there is a possibility of these weekly challenges starting earlier than usual as well.

We're aware that the Cosmic Summer Quests are unlocking early for some players. The Cosmic Summer Quest LTMs will be live for players daily at 9 am ET until July 5th, 2021.



Read here for information on Cosmic Summer: https://t.co/3FbCZlYaCC — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 28, 2021

Disclaimer: The information presented in the article is based on early leaks, and may be subject to change when the challenges go live. This article will be updated as and when new information becomes available.

