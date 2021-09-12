Fortnite Season 7 XP glitch grants infinite points, here is how it works

A new season of Fortnite is right around the corner, which means Chapter 2 Season 7, is about to wrap up. Players who had bought the Season 7 battle pass only have a few hours to finish it if they haven't already. Fortunately, fans have discovered an infinite XP glitch to help players max out their BP quickly.

Killing IO guards in Fortnite grants players 1,000XP that adds to their battle pass progress. Interestingly, at least two of the IO guards on the map have been glitched, and they keep respawning even after players eliminate them. This is one of the easiest ways to farm XP in Season 7.

Players will simply have to kill the IO guard every time it respawns, and they will get XP for each elimination. If the IO guard at one location stops spawning, players can head over to the other one to farm XP in Fortnite Season 7.

How to farm infinite XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

The IO guards spawn eight times in the same match, which means players can get over 20,000 XP in a single match just by killing these guards.

Sludgy Swamp

The first IO guard spawns in the southwest corner of the factory in Sludgy Swamp. Players can land directly on him after leaving the battle bus and catch him off guard.

Fortnite Sludgy Swamp

The IO guard will take a few seconds before respawning. Sometimes, only his hands or his gun are visible, and players will need to shoot him once to make the whole guard appear.

Coral Castle

The eastern island on the Coral Castle POI in Fortnite also has an IO guard with a similar glitch. Once again, players can either directly land on this guard or rotate from Sludgy Swamp after farming all the XP they can from the first IO guard.

As of now, the glitch only exists for these two IO guards. The infinite XP farming trick might only be available for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and maybe fixed in the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 8.

Therefore, players should farm as much XP as possible in the next few hours. Moreover, players can also purchase XP boosts from the shop to farm even more XP using the glitch.

